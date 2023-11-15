The end of the year is approaching. Do you have your personal finance plan?

Time can pass quickly and sometimes we neglect the tasks that are most important. The end of the year is a good time to review personal financial planning items that may impact you for the year ahead.

personal financial statement

The end of each year is a good time to review your annual budget and net worth statement. Review and evaluate the current year’s income and expenses. Are you saving enough? How much of your income goes toward paying off debt? How do your income and expenses compare to last year’s income and expenses? Create a budget for the coming year that will help you meet your overall financial goals.

It’s a good idea to review your net worth on an annual basis. Is it more or less than last year? What are the reasons for the increase or decrease? The goal of financial planning is to increase net worth. Any increase in your assets or decrease in your liabilities will satisfy this result.

Updating your financial plan can ensure that you’re still on track to meet your financial goals. Have your spending and investments been as per your plan? Have there been any changes in your circumstances such as birth, death, retirement or job change?

Year End Tax Considerations

Be sure to maximize contributions to your 401k and other pre-tax retirement accounts to minimize taxable income. While 2023 IRA (and after-tax Roth IRA) contributions can be made through April of 2024, employer-sponsored retirement plans typically have contribution deadlines at the end of the calendar year. Contribution amounts for IRAs, Roth IRAs and retirement plans have increased, allowing more money to be put toward retirement goals.

Deposits in health savings accounts and 529 savings plans can be beneficial ways to save for health care and education expenses. There are also tax benefits on making these deposits. Make any charitable contributions by the end of the calendar year and consider taking those contributions directly from an IRA account or using highly appreciated assets.

It’s a good idea to estimate what your capital gains distribution will be for the year. Consider whether capital gains or losses are available and if so, consult your tax professional to determine whether to “harvest” these losses and reduce capital gains taxes for 2023 at year-end. It would be wise to sell before.

Review your investment portfolio

Stock and bond markets have been very volatile, and geopolitical risks are elevated. Interest rates have risen more rapidly than at any time in history. This is a good time to review your investment portfolio and determine if it is time to rebalance.

When markets are volatile, investment allocations may be unbalanced and need to be adjusted. Shopping around for the best short-term interest rates can ensure that you get the most out of your cash deposit.

Review your insurance coverage

It is good policy to review your insurance coverage from time to time. Do you have enough life insurance for you and your spouse? Have you planned for a possible disability where you lose income? In retirement, it’s wise to plan to pay for long-term care expenses. These costs are usually not covered by health insurance or Medicare.

Periodically reviewing your homeowners and auto insurance coverage amounts, premiums and deductibles may lead to savings or uncover risks you may not be aware of. Some homeowners’ policies now have a deductible that is a percentage of the coverage amount.

Consider an “umbrella” liability policy in addition to your homeowners and auto policies. Do you serve on the board of directors of a charitable organization? Does the organization have a liability policy that covers you? Do you have personal identity theft protection? A thorough understanding of insurance can help avoid financial surprises.

It is also wise to review your estate plan each year and determine whether you have the proper legal documents in place. Have you updated and selected your employee benefits for the upcoming year? Check your credit reports with credit reporting agencies to ensure accuracy. There are many other items to consider, and it is best to make a comprehensive financial plan before the New Year arrives.

Happy Holidays and best wishes for 2024.

Chris Walden is a certified financial planner professional and a member of the Financial Planning Association of Greater Kansas City. He is an advisor to Heartland Capital Advisors, LC, a registered investment advisor in Independence.

Source: www.bing.com