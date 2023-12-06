The end of social networks as we know them

On November 18, 2022, Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, announced that he would restore the accounts of almost all users of the platform who were banned for violating the site’s terms of service. – A very polite way of describing what most people would call ‘hate speech’, harassment, or worse.

This was a step too far, enough to convince me to abandon my Twitter account, my nearly 50,000 ‘followers’ and the 13,000 people I follow, and migrate to the decentralized, federated, and openly communist mastodon. Did it.

In the year since, I’ve gained a few thousand ‘followers’, followed a few hundred, and grown to enjoy the vastness of another flavor of social connectivity – one that’s more than just a way to increase my engagement. Does not increase anger.

I am not alone in this change in the ‘post-social’ era. Although it seems like 2023 will be most remembered for the rise and rise of ChatGPT, something else is also happening, something we haven’t really seen coming, even though we’ve all participated in it: the rise of social networks. The end as we know them.

Connecting people on a global scale – as we did in the 2010s – has created a dilemma we never expected, primarily because it is so difficult to think socially beyond a community of about 150 individuals.

Above that seemingly natural limit – the ‘Dunbar Number’ – we cannot connect meaningfully. But we can perform. As it grew, social media increasingly became a platform for global spectacle: the latest meme, a public criticism of a celebrity, or a network of reinforcement of conspiracy theories.

Although these certainly represent forms of communication, they are not connections. We can maintain ‘parasocial’ connections through these communications and with the global communities that exist around them. But parasocial relationships lack the reinforcement of reality, and they have a tendency to implode, taking their ‘para-communities’ with them.

None of this is to say that Facebook, Twitter/X or Snapchat will be going out of business any time soon. Their role has changed permanently, and all face stiff competition from social media platforms that recognize mass social media Is Purely performative: TikTok, with its endless algorithmic delivery of a gallery of globally curated performances, epitomizes Guy Dubord society of spectacle In software.

But TikTok’s ‘infinite joke’ is neither community, nor connection. For this we need a range of ‘post-social’ tools – and as we have found, some of them are provided by ‘old school’ social networks.

In the early 2010s, just when the use of social networks was growing rapidly, it became clear that many people – especially young people – wanted a place to be ‘invisible’. A place where they can be themselves, with their friends, connected but unaffected.

For a teen, Facebook means demonstrative behavior to parents and grandparents, teachers, and potential employers. This is not a safe place to discover yourself, which is still in process. Instead, teens turned to the way they used tools that support online gaming communities — specifically, Discord, which offers messaging boards, real-time text chat, even both audio and video connections. Has the ability to provide.

But beyond all these technical bells and whistles, Discord offered confidentiality: You were meant to be invited into discord. You can’t just ‘drop in’. This gave Discord groups the flavor and excitement of the kind of clubhouses kids have been building for centuries. Private clubs, private conversations, fostering deeper relationships.

It didn’t take long for adults to realize that they needed personal conversation just as much. Coordination by Facebook-groups reached the limits of size and humility (demonstrative humility is a big part of social media within a community).

Adults need a space for real-time communication where they can be quick, open, honest, and angry from time to time. Mark Zuckerberg saw weak signs of this trend in Facebook’s usage data, prompting him to buy the small startup behind WhatsApp for US$19 billion in 2014.

Today, Facebook looks less like a monolithic social media website than three messaging platforms: Instagram/Threads (demonstrating FOMO), Facebook Messenger (connected but not particularly private) and WhatsApp (connected and private). It’s something for everyone, whether you want to parasocially share your latest #blessedmoment with the world, or get crazy and personal about the outrageous behavior of one of the lazy parents in the school drop-off group. Want to bark loudly. The nuances in use are a clear indication that social networks are evolving as a result of our increasing understanding of how to use (and abuse) connectivity.

It’s all about confronting the headwinds of disinformation generated and propagated by messaging and connectivity algorithms. National elections will be held in Taiwan (January), India (April–May) and the United States (November) in 2024. (You don’t have to look far to see what’s to come… the recent Voice referendum was almost full of misinformation.)

As a result, sources of disinformation will remain wide open to national and non-national players seeking to influence outcomes to suit their interests.

Disinformation and social networks are a heady mix; People are eager to be believed, to prove themselves as ‘inside’ a quasi-community. That’s what gave us Gamergate and QAnon and the January 6 US Capitol insurrection.

It’s easy to imagine that many similar spontaneous para-community structures will emerge over the next year, as AI and social networks and deep profiling of individuals (thanks Google and Facebook for that little gift that keeps on giving) enable careful targeting. Allows individuals to receive messages designed to deliver just the news they need to feel deeply connected with a quasi-community of other believers.

If all this is starting to sound vaguely religious, we need look no further than the origins of that word. Religare Latin for ‘to bind together’.

Community is the bond that binds us to each other; They are created by proximity, blood relation and intimacy. We travel together because we’re related in space, or by blood, or by something we believe in. This has always been true, and it’s not going to change.

But we now have ways to broaden our connections through affiliation with global semiotic communities, or we can limit our scope as we focus on personal relationships with our neighborhoods and our families.

Where these get confused, where we cross the boundaries between quasi-communities and real communities, there are going to be emotions, conflicts and reactions. We need to remember this as we move toward a future that is connected, but both more public and more private than ever before.

Source: cosmosmagazine.com