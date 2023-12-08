The electric vehicle math isn't working, the average transaction price is about $50,000 and gas prices have dropped to $3 a gallon nationwide.

Despite new electric vehicle market share and sales reaching record levels in the US this year, EV growth is beginning to slow and is being dwarfed by the auto industry’s lofty ambitions to move away from combustion engines.

According to MotorIntelligence.com, the US has reached a significant milestone in its electrification efforts: More than 1 million new EVs have been sold here this year. The auto industry consulting firm says EVs accounted for 7.5% of total US sales as of November. Experts say the numbers must increase rapidly to combat climate change because a large portion of greenhouse gases come from transportation.

Ford Motor Company recently reported a 43% increase in electric vehicle sales year-over-year in its November sales release – including its best-selling electric Mustang Mach E SUV, as well as the F-150 Lightning pickup Is included. Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, both electric SUVs, each achieved nearly 100% year-on-year growth last month.

Despite these positives, it’s nowhere close to the 90% year-over-year growth the EV industry experienced last summer. There was huge growth in EV sales during that time, even as the average price of models exceeded $65,000, according to Cox Automotive data. Demand was high, inventory was low, and automakers were optimistic on sales prospects.

The main reason EVs were more attractive to buyers was because gasoline prices were at $5 a gallon, said Kevin Roberts, director of industry analytics at the CarGurus website.

Now, gasoline has fallen to about $3 a gallon nationwide, and the average transaction price for an EV, without any incentives, has fallen to less than $52,000. Many tech-savvy early adopters have already purchased EVs, Roberts said, and the market has shifted toward more price-sensitive mainstream buyers, many of whom won’t pay more for an EV than a gasoline or hybrid vehicle. Want to do.

Several other factors are spoiling today’s positive momentum. Until recently, there were few EV models available to choose from. The location, cost and charging facilities of these cars also remain a matter of concern, as well as the vehicle range also remains a matter of concern.

Although there is interest in EVs, Richard Bazzi, who owns three Ford dealerships in suburban Pittsburgh, said many customers tell his sales staff they are not yet ready to make the transition to battery power given the pricing, here Even with the federal tax credit. Customers also fear that the electric range is not long enough to go where they want to go. This is especially true for those with harsh winters, where the range may decrease more quickly. He also said he is concerned about too few charging stations.

“The interest is there because it’s interesting,” Bazzi said. “But it doesn’t take away the concerns.”

Thus, the sales pace slowed by 50% year-on-year through June 2023, and last month, it fell by 35% year-on-year.

As the year comes to an end, some automakers are reevaluating their expensive EV strategies.

Ford has sold just under 36,000 Mach Es through November, up just 3.5% from the same period last year. The company’s inventory of Mac ES has been growing throughout the year. It had more than 24,000 at dealers or on the way at the end of last month, even though it has been cutting production for the past two months. Still, sales of 20,365 Lightning Pickup are up nearly 54%. “We have to manage supply with demand,” said Erich Merkle, Ford’s head of U.S. sales analysis. “We will do this with any product in our portfolio.”

Ford recently announced plans to delay one new EV battery plant, downsize another and postpone $12 billion worth of future electric vehicle spending. GM also delayed retooling an EV plant, and Volkswagen has delayed plans in Europe.

“Each automaker was very aggressive with their plans,” said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds’ head of insights. “We’re seeing them being dialed back to better match where consumers are right now.”

General Motors CEO Mary Barra remains committed to the company’s goals as long as consumer interest remains.

“We still have a plan that allows us to make all light-duty vehicles EVs by 2035,” Barra said at an Automotive Press Association event on Dec. 4. “We will make adjustments based on where the customer is and where the demand is.” , It’s not going to happen, if we build it they will come. We are going to be customer led.

Auto dealers of many of these companies are now raising concerns about declining interest in EVs.

Last week, several thousand dealers across the country penned their concerns over the shift to EVs in a public letter to President Joe Biden, calling the electrification mandate “unrealistic based on current and forecasted customer demand.” “Already, electric vehicles are increasing in our numbers.”

The Biden administration in August 2021 set a goal of making half of all new vehicle sales in the country electric by 2030 as part of its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, most of which come from the transportation sector’s carbon dioxide emissions, which A result of burning fossil fuels. As petroleum. Transportation is a major contributor to GHG emissions, especially personal transportation.

“The short answer is yes, people are resisting the switch to electric vehicles,” Bazzi said. The environmental group Sierra Club and others have said that many dealers do not attempt to sell them.

Key metrics related to how long it takes to sell a vehicle once it arrives at the dealership, known as days-to-turn, as well as how much inventory of certain types of vehicles is available at the dealership, are used is being done to assess the current. US EV demand.

According to data from car-shopping resource Edmunds, it took 40 and 17 days, respectively, for internal combustion engine cars and hybrid electric vehicles to be delivered in October, while the figure for electric vehicles was 57. A year ago, it took 39 days for an EV to become operational, while hybrid EVs took 12 and combustion engine vehicles took 26 days. This indicates that EVs are taking longer on average to sell.

In an effort to reduce the cost of these vehicles, auto makers are increasing their incentives on EVs. As of October, EVs were still about $4,000 more on average than gasoline cars.

According to Cox, incentives reached 9.8% of the average transaction price of EVs in September. Before the pandemic, such industry incentives were common. During the height of COVID, stimulus reached record lows as supplies dwindled. Now, incentives are improving a bit, but the industry average was only 4.9% this fall, which reflects the extent of today’s EV rebates.

But many EV proponents believe today’s obstacles are temporary, and the bigger challenges are being addressed by a variety of solutions.

“The conversation has been that there are challenges in the market,” said Ben Prochazka, executive director of the Electrification Coalition. “The reality is that we continue to see strong sales, strong growth.

“There are still some things that we need to do and need to move quickly on,” he said. “So I don’t know if I would call it a pullback. “There is great opportunity to continue to do more to help drive consumer interest and confidence in this shift.”

