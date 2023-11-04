The economy is growing at the fastest rate in 3 years and it may be because bosses are treating employees better. Just look at Starbucks making $10 billion in one day

Coffee juggernaut Starbucks beat earnings expectations last quarter, sending the stock up 12% Thursday, when it reported fiscal 2023 results. That was good for a nearly $10 billion one-day jump in Starbucks’ market cap on Thursday. Executives attributed the coffee chain’s success this quarter to a new plan to improve working conditions in stores, aimed at helping employees do their jobs better. Starbucks improved pay and scheduling headaches for in-store employees, replaced aging equipment and reduced turnover, all part of an effort to “reinvigorate the partner culture at Starbucks,” CEO Laxman Narasimhan said in a note to investors. Told on the earnings call. Judging by the results posted by Starbucks, it’s working, and it may be symptomatic of a trend throughout the economy.

Starbucks saw strong results across the board in terms of revenue, same-store sales, transactions and check size, which it attributed to its ability to be more productive. This is a trend that has been prevalent across the economy in the third quarter as productivity has increased along with workers’ wages. As the Axios Markets newsletter points out, economists have been surprised after several years of stagnant productivity, including two consecutive quarters of decline in 2022, but Starbucks’ disappointing quarter is an early sign that it won’t be business as usual. .

When contacted for comment, Starbucks directed Fortune to provide a copy of its earnings release and call transcript.

Starting in October 2022, when Narasimhan took over as CEO from founder Howard Schultz (and he inherited a toxic dynamic between the company and a turbulent union movement), the new chief reassessed the company’s relationship with its in-store employees. An extended effort has been made to establish. He visited shops across the country, took 40 hours of barista training and even worked as one — something he resolved to do once a month moving forward. The last quarter is proof that the company’s efforts to rebuild the relationship are succeeding, Narasimhan said. And it has put its money where its mouth is, implementing a $450 million plan aimed at making its stores run more smoothly and helping baristas do their jobs faster.

This was reiterated by CFO Rachel Ruggeri. “The investments we’ve made are driving growth — investing in our partners, in salaries, in training, in our new stores, in equipment,” he said.

A banging quarter and a big investment in workers

Starbucks’ strong quarter outperformed expectations in terms of revenue, which came in at $9.37 billion compared to the expected $9.29 billion. Its revenue of $36 billion in fiscal year 2023 represents a 12% increase over the previous year. Starbucks reported 8% growth in comparable store sales globally, driven by a 5% increase in average tickets and a 3% increase in comparable transactions due to investments in improved working environments and working conditions.

“We did all this by investing more than 20% of this year’s profits in our partners in stores through salaries, training, equipment and new store development,” Narasimhan said. “All this is proof that our strategy is working.”

Last fall, the company launched plans to overhaul its in-store operations and make it easier for baristas to make many of its famously complex and time-consuming iced drinks, which were also a major source of union discontent. According to Narasimhan, this last quarter, the company installed 550 new nugget ice machines, 600 single cup brewers and launched portable cold foamers in all U.S. stores. The idea behind the plan was to give baristas, and by extension customers, more time. The key was to increase speed, while also giving customers endless options for customization, which comes with a higher price point. “Our consumers continue to favor more premium beverages, creating a new normal related to mixability and customization,” Ruggeri said during the earnings call.

According to Ruggeri, increased efficiency in U.S. stores was one of the primary factors in operating margins increasing 3.1 percentage points to 18.2% compared to a year ago.

All of this has helped improve conditions for Starbucks employees. The company pointed to a 10% decline in employee turnover and a 16% increase in barista tenure length. Baristas also saw material improvements in work hours, which increased 5% in the quarter, and take-home pay increased 20%.

Productivity is increasing throughout the economy

Starbucks’ trends point to similar directional trends in the US economy where increases in productivity have coincided with increases in hourly wages.

Total productivity in the US increased 4.7% in the third quarter compared to the second quarter. This is the highest quarterly growth rate since the third quarter of 2020, which came just after the pandemic decimated the economy in the second quarter of that year. Meanwhile, hourly compensation rose 3.9% in the third quarter.

When productivity, which measures the output of the economy against total hours worked, increases, it means that more goods and services are being produced with the same number of hours worked. This generally helps everyone in the economy because companies can produce more without hiring more workers, meaning they don’t have to pass their increased labor costs on to consumers. But it has been several decades since productivity was on a steady growth path in the US and globally. There has been a broad decades-long decline in capital spending, along with a decline in productivity – exactly the kind of thing Starbucks is doing here.

For example, Starbucks plans to invest $1 billion in salaries, employee training and new equipment for its stores next year, and it has set aside $3 billion for capital expenditures, of which approximately 85% will be spent on opening new stores and renovating existing stores. , The company is expected to renovate about 1,000 stores in the U.S. Starbucks is here to stay, as Bank of America research shows S&P 500 companies have increased capital spending for nine consecutive quarters.

One of the reasons companies like Starbucks have to make such big investments is that the labor market is especially tight right now. Often when unemployment is low companies have to invest in running their businesses more efficiently, because they cannot rely on more manpower alone to deliver more goods and services. The unemployment rate in October was 3.9%. It was 3.4% in January this year, which was the lowest monthly rate since May 1969.

On its earnings call, Starbucks said that staffing and scheduling will be an “area of ​​focus” next year, when the company plans to expand its store count in the U.S. by 4% to about 17,000 stores. By 2030, it plans to build 17,000 new stores across a total of 55,000 locations globally. And Starbucks is counting on happier, higher-paid and more productive workers when it opens those stores.

