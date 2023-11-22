Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has outlined the government’s fiscal plans for the coming year at a press conference. Here are the main findings.

In his autumn statement, Jeremy Hunt shared the UK government’s economic plans for 2024 and said that those who failed to engage in the work search process would have their payments stopped after six months.

Hunt also announced changes to National Insurance payments, the state pension and business rates. Here are details of some of the key announcements.

benefits

Hunt promised that profits next year would increase by 6.7%, which was the level of the inflation rate for September.

This equates to an average increase of £470 (€540) for 5.5 million households next year.

He said this applied to means-tested benefits such as Universal Credit and disability benefits.

Headline inflation in October Came at 4.6% annualized in October, This is the lowest reading in two years. However, it remains well above the Bank of England’s 2% inflation target.

Hunt also confirmed that Local Housing Allowance will be increased to give an average of £800 to 1.6 million households next year.

state pension

The Chancellor also announced that from April 2024 the full new state pension will rise by 8.5% to £221.20 a week, up to £900 a year for pensioners.

Hunt highlighted that, including today’s measures, this government’s “total commitment to reducing cost of living pressures” rises to £104 billion.

He said, “This is one of the biggest cash increases ever to the state pension – showing that a Conservative government will always support our pensioners.”

The government will also fully honor its commitment towards pension triple lock.

Under the triple lock policy, the state pension must increase each April in line with one of three things: either the inflation rate, average earnings, or 2.5%.

artificial intelligence investment

The government will invest £500 million over the next two years to fund more “innovation centres” to help make the UK an “AI powerhouse”.

This follows “the success of the supercomputing centers in Edinburgh and Bristol”, Hunt said.

money for manufacturing

The Chancellor of the Exchequer – the UK equivalent of the Finance Minister – highlighted a £4.5 billion growth in the manufacturing sector by 2030.

He emphasized strategic investments in key sectors such as aerospace, life sciences and growing green industries with allocations of £975 million, £520 million and £960 million respectively.

defense spending

The government will meet its NATO commitment to spend 2% of GDP on defence.

Hunt said this is “crucial at a time of global threats to the international order, particularly from Putin’s rogue war in Ukraine”.

combating antisemitism

Addressing the worrying rise in anti-Semitism in the UK, Hunt launched a dedicated initiative, allocating £7 million over the next three years to organizations such as the Holocaust Education Trust.

The primary focus is on tackling anti-Semitism in educational institutions such as schools and universities, the Chancellor said, stressing the imperative to prevent any deterioration in the fight against anti-Semitism and all forms of racism.

self-employment reform

Detailing the National Insurance reforms outlined by Hunt, the proposal includes abolishing the “Class 2” National Insurance charge for self-employed individuals earning more than £12,570, abolishing the mandatory flat-rate charge of £3.45 per week and As a result one is included. Average annual savings of £192 for the self-employed.

Additionally, those paying “Class 4” National Insurance at a rate of 9% on earnings between £12,570 and £50,270 will experience a reduction of 8%, with a further 1% reduction from April.

Hunt estimates that, along with the removal of the mandatory Class 2 fee, these comprehensive reforms will deliver an average annual saving of approximately £350 for approximately two million self-employed individuals.

business rate change

The Chancellor underlined the Government’s commitment to supporting small businesses, highlighting the relief already in place through the acquisition of one-third of properties.

Hunt has announced an additional one-year freeze on the small business multiplier and the extension of the 75% discount on business rates for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses up to £110,000.

With these measures in place for another year, Hunt expects significant savings, estimating that the average independent shop will save more than £20,000, while the average independent pub will make a profit of more than £12,800 in the coming year.

tax rates for businesses

The Chancellor announced the permanent establishment of a significant business tax exemption known as “full expensing”.

The measure allows businesses to claim 25p back in corporation tax for every £1 invested in IT, machinery and equipment, by allowing companies to do so in a single transaction rather than spreading the cost over an extended period. Get adequate benefits.

Particularly beneficial to businesses that invest heavily in equipment, such as manufacturers, the initiative is expected to cost £11 billion annually and has been hailed by Hunt as “the largest business tax cut in modern British history”.

With the move, the UK not only boasts the lowest headline corporation tax rate in the G7, but also the most generous capital allowances.

