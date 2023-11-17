The Economist's 'World Ahead' guide declares Donald Trump the biggest global threat in 2024

The biggest threat facing the world in 2024 is from the former President Donald Trump Is elected for a second term according to The Economist guide to world ahead,

In the 38 years since the prediction guide was first published, “No single person has eclipsed our analysis as much as Donald Trump has eclipsed 2024,” the article begins. It considers what a Trump victory would mean for the world and claims that parliaments and boardrooms around the world are filled with “dismay” about what the future holds:

Trump’s second term will be a historic turning point in a way that the first term was not. Victory would confirm their most destructive tendencies regarding power. His plans will face little resistance. And because America voted for him knowing the worst would happen, his moral authority would decline. The election will be decided by thousands of voters in just a few states. The fate of the world will depend on their ballots in 2024.

The article predicted that Trump would lead his MAGA Republican allies to the “most important positions” in government, and that Trump would be “unlimited in his pursuit of retaliation, economic protectionism, and dramatically extravagant deals.”

The article said a Trump victory would signal to China that American democracy is “dysfunctional” and could encourage the communist nation to invade its island neighbor Taiwan. Furthermore, the article predicts that Trump’s desire to quickly end the war in Ukraine will succeed. Vladimir Putin Inspire to occupy other neighboring countries such as Moldova and the Baltic states.

The guide’s outlook for 2023 was more optimistic about the presidential elections.

“Ultimately, whoever sends Donald Trump will decide the future,” the columnist wrote. James Bennett. “Will it be the primary rival? Or will he become President in the general elections of 2024 Joe Biden, Or representing a new direction for a Democrat Party?”

But this year’s article denies the possibility that no one will “dispatch” Trump.

“A Trump victory next November is a coin-toss possibility,” the article concedes.

read the economist’s guide to The world beyond 2024 Here,

