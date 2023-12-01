The Economist misled with faulty AZ on Arab-Israeli conflict - Algemeiner.com

In what should have been a well-researched article, economist recently provided its readers with an AZ glossary on the Arab–Israeli conflict. Unfortunately, the “jargon” is full of inaccuracies, omissions, and obvious mistakes that mislead rather than inform.

Here are the most serious examples from the A-Z list, followed by our brief reactions to each.

Al-Shifa Hospital

The Economist: Gaza’s largest hospital. Israel claims that Hamas has an underground headquarters beneath the building, which Hamas denies. Attacking health care facilities may be illegal under international law.

feedback: Israel has exposed Hamas tunnels under the hospital. The Israeli military also said it had found “weapons, ammunition, grenades, military equipment hidden in medical containers, and anti-tank explosives” at the site and released photographs. When health facilities are used for terrorist activity, they lose their legally protected status under international law.

Arab revolt in Palestine

The Economist: Unrest broke out in the British Mandate of Palestine amid frustration over increasing Jewish immigration in the wake of Britain’s Balfour Declaration in 1936. The rebellion was suppressed by the summer of 1939 – but Britain later faced a Jewish rebellion and after the Second World War the problem was handed to the United Nations, which voted to partition the land.

feedback: The Arab Revolt was not mere “disturbance.” It was a large-scale violent Palestinian uprising incited by the leadership’s instigation against Jewish immigration. More than 400 Jews were killed by Arabs during the revolt. Ignoring these facts leads to the false impression that this was an anti-colonial rebellion rather than an anti-Jewish rebellion.

Armistice (1949)



The Economist: Peace agreements signed after the First Arab–Israeli War in 1948. Israel and Arab states divided the land. No Palestinian state was created; Egypt took control of Gaza while Transjordan (later Jordan) formally annexed the West Bank.

feedback: The 1949 armistice consisted of armistice agreements between Israel and its warring Arab neighbors, not peace agreements. The ceasefire line (not the permanent border) is where Israeli and Arab forces were located when fighting stopped.

hostages



The Economist: Israeli prisoners held by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. About 240 people were evacuated from Israel to Gaza by Hamas on 7 October 2023.

feedback: Calling hostages “prisoners” suggests that they are detained or imprisoned under some type of legal framework. It also paves the way for them to be morally equated with Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails on violence and terror charges. But the Israeli hostages, including children, were not prisoners nor were they “taken” to Gaza by Hamas. They have been brutally abducted from their homes and other places after witnessing horrific atrocities on their families and communities. According to accounts from the released hostages, they were terrorized and suffered starvation and abuse while in Hamas captivity.

israel

The Economist: The modern State of Israel was established in May 1948 by Jewish leaders following Britain’s withdrawal from Palestine. The name also refers to a state in ancient Palestine that included lands occupied by the Hebrew people.

feedback: The phrase “ancient Palestine” suggests that a nation known as Palestine existed in the past, the term “ancient” gives the impression that this nation had deep roots in the region, and thus was revived It is a natural claim to make. A modern state called Palestine. This is wrong, because Palestine has never had the kind of state that today’s supporters are demanding. This phrase, as well as the word “occupied” subtly conveys that the Jewish presence is foreign to the region. In fact, Jews are native to Israel and have been present there for centuries.

israel defense forces



Economist: Israel’s Army. Composed largely of reserve men with a small group of professional soldiers. Led by Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi in ​​2023.

feedback: The term “professional” suggests that Israeli soldiers sign up for a non-mandatory army service. A more accurate term would have been “recruitment”, as these soldiers were required to complete a mandatory military service.

First Lebanon War



The Economist: The four-month conflict between Israel and Lebanon in 1982. Known in Israel as Operation Peace for the Galilee. Israel invaded to eliminate Yasser Arafat’s Palestine Liberation Organization, which had taken control of the south of Lebanon. Thousands of Palestinian and Lebanese civilians, as well as hundreds of Israeli and Syrian soldiers, were killed in the war. The PLO later moved its headquarters to Tunisia. In 1985 most Israeli troops were withdrawn from Lebanon except for the border “security zone”.

feedback: What is omitted here is the cause of the war – the terrorist activity of Yasser Arafat’s Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). Before the war, the PLO had launched several deadly attacks against Israel from their southern Lebanon bases. The deadliest was the Coast Road massacre of 1978, in which 37 Israelis, including 12 children, were killed. Palestinian militants also targeted Israel’s northern communities with sustained artillery and rocket fire. The immediate cause of the war was the assassination of Israel’s ambassador to Britain by Palestinian terrorists in June 1982.

Second Lebanon War

The Economist: The conflict between Israel and Lebanon between July and August 2006. The offensive was launched by Israel in an effort to destroy the Iran-backed terrorist group and political party Hezbollah, which had created “a state within a state” in the south of the country. Israel imposed a naval blockade, bombed the Lebanese capital Beirut, and invaded the south. Six years ago, Israeli troops withdrew from the security zone established in 1985.

feedback: Again, the cause of war has been abandoned. Israel retaliated against a Hezbollah attack that killed three soldiers and kidnapped two others, while rockets were fired at Israeli territory on 12 July 2006. Despite their withdrawal from Lebanon in 2000, the terrorist group continued to attack Israeli forces. ,

six day war



The Economist: Brief armed conflict between Israel and its Arab neighbors in June 1967. Israel tripled its territory, capturing the West Bank, East Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip, the Golan Heights, and the Sinai Peninsula. Israel has since moved to create Jewish settlements on some of the land captured during the war.

feedback: This admission makes Israel look like the aggressor in an unprovoked war. In fact, it was a war of self-defense. Arab armies massed on Israel’s borders in preparation to attack and destroy it, and Egypt closed the Straits of Tiran, a strategic supply route to Israel. In addition, Israel has been subject to frequent terrorist attacks from the West Bank. And while the armed conflict was “brief” in terms of its timeframe, its consequences were seismic for the region.

suez crisis

The Economist: In October 1956 Israel invaded Egypt and occupied the Sinai Peninsula and the Gaza Strip. The conflict was planned in conjunction with Britain and France to allow them to regain control of the Suez Canal, which they had run until it was nationalized in July 1956 by Egyptian President Gamal Abdul Nasser. This angered America and it pressured Britain to cancel the mission. , In December 1956 the Israelis withdrew from Sinai and in March 1957 they withdrew from Gaza.

feedback: economist It fails to mention that Israel’s main goal in the Sinai operation was the eradication of the Palestinian “fedayeen” based in the Sinai, who had terrorized Israeli communities since the early 1950s. It also does not mention that Egypt illegally closed the Straits of Tiran in 1955. Instead, it makes Israel look like a co-conspirator in a colonial war.

Western coast



The Economist: The Israeli-occupied territories are run by the Palestinian Authority. Palestinians see it as the core of their future state. Right-wing and religious Israelis consider it ancestral territory, along with many Biblical sites, and are pressuring Israel to annex it in part or in whole. Home to a growing number of Israeli residents.

feedback: The region is presented as the object of two competing worldviews, without mentioning the fact that it is actually the ancestral Jewish homeland, also known as Judea and Samaria. Such terminology undermines the legitimacy of Jewish claims to the region.

Zionism



The Economist: A movement founded by the Austro-Hungarian Jew Theodor Herzl for the purpose of creating a Jewish homeland. In the 1920s the movement was dominated by socialists, who founded the State of Israel on socialist principles. In recent years religious Zionism, a branch that views Zionism as a fundamental component of Orthodox Judaism, has become a powerful force.

feedback: The aim of Zionism was to establish a state for the Jews in their historical homeland, not to create a Jewish homeland. In Herzl’s book it is clearly stated, Jewish state. Presenting the core idea of ​​Zionism as an unpredictable creation undermines the fundamental basis of the Jewish national movement.

economist It was right to publish an AZ explainer on the Arab-Israeli conflict. News consumers need basic information on complex issues. But this is why such efforts must be undertaken with extra caution. When every word counts, when every mistake bends the story, when every entry is filled in, the economist should have known better.

The author is a contributor to HonestReporting, a Jerusalem-based media watchdog that focuses on anti-Semitism and anti-Israel bias – where a version of this article first appeared.



