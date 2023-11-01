The ECO Start Smart Water Monitor takes the guesswork out of pool chemistry

During my reviews of pool cleaning robots, I’ve often said that vacuuming is my least favorite thing about pool ownership. There is a very close moment trying to figure out pool chemistry. I quickly became intimidated by the process of dipping the test strips in water, then trying to match them to a color chart to figure out key readings like alkalinity. Then head to the pool supply store for chemicals and additives to put in the water, in the hopes that they will fix whatever seems wrong. This doesn’t happen often, the readings I get over the span of a few hours are completely different, so taking any steps around water seems risky. What if I make things worse? In short, pool chemistry feels like alchemy.

If you’re in the same boat, an ECO Smart Water Monitor may be the solution you’re looking for.

What is ECO Smart Water Monitor?

Echo Smart Water Quality Monitor from iPool brad moon

Developed by iOpool, the Echo Smart Water Monitor is a small, floating device with integrated sensors, battery, and Bluetooth connectivity that floats in your pool for the duration of the swimming season. It is a little over eight and a half inches long, but only a few inches of it is visible when it bounces on the surface of the pool. EcO sends water quality data to the iopool app in real time whenever your phone is in Bluetooth range. If you purchase the gateway version (also sold separately), you are not limited to the Bluetooth range to check your swimming pool water quality.

There are no batteries to charge. This makes the Echo extremely convenient, but it also comes at a price—which I’ll talk about shortly.

While ECO sends current water analysis data 24/7, that information is displayed and analyzed by the app. When treatment is required to address a water quality problem, the app provides suggested treatment options. Of course, there is a handy link to IOpool’s online store to purchase additives and chemicals, but you can also use your own.

to install

Setup is a relatively simple process that requires some minor assembly of hardware.

setup using iopool app brad moon

Create an account on the ioPool mobile app, then provide some pool-specific information (like pool size and shape) to work with the app. Once it’s all ready, you take water readings with the included test strip – I know, test strips again! – But you don’t need to interpret that result manually. I left it to the app to match the color using my iPhone’s camera. This test strip is needed as a baseline and you will not need to do it again unless the app prompts you to. You’ll also need to connect the EcO to your phone via Bluetooth.

From there, it’s just a matter of inserting the Echo Smart Pool Monitor into your pool (or hot tub if you have that model) to do its thing. It will move around in the stream throughout the season.

My review sample came with a Wi-Fi gateway for remote access brad moon

ECOs are required to close at the end of the pool season. The app takes you through the process, which ends with storing the smart pool monitor in its box with a protective dose of pool water until it’s ready to be used again next year.

ECO Smart Water Monitor in action

I have to admit, I was very excited to try the Echo Smart Water Monitor. Since we have a saltwater pool, the company sent me the saltwater version, which costs a little more than the ECO for chlorine or bromine pools. I’ve bumped into the floating monitor here and there while swimming, but it doesn’t really get in the way.

iPool app showing live and historical readings from Echo Smart Water Monitor brad moon

ECO certainly lived up to its billing of providing 24/7, on-demand, real-time pool data. The app dashboard actually reports three key readings: disinfection efficiency, pH, and water temperature. Disinfection efficiency is a combination of potential hydrogen, TAC, stabilizer rate and free chlorine level. I just know you want this reading to be green…

According to IoPool, the app also takes care of water hardness, water alkalinity, and stabilizer – and will make recommendations if any of these levels are off.

I had a bit of a thrill with the pH levels while testing the ECO. At the beginning of the testing session, the water monitor indicated that our pH level was very low, just over 5. I added a pound or two of baking soda and watched the pH level rise to a healthy level of 6.5 over the next few days. Category. but then they Ongoing Climbing, topping out at 8 after six weeks. By then it was time to close the pool for the season, so I didn’t get to the stage of adding something to deal with the high pH levels (such as IOPool’s “pH Down” powder).

How valid was that high pH reading? Well, it remained consistently high, so I have no doubt that ECO was tracking the increase over time. However, I didn’t see any signs associated with high pH levels: there were no skin rashes, no scaling and the water was crystal clear. So I don’t really know what was going on there or how serious it really was. The team that shut down my pool did not have water testers, so I couldn’t compare their readings.

The IoPool app suggests treatments and you can buy additives and chemicals directly iopool

Would I have done better if I had followed the app’s instructions and used IoPool’s “pH Up” powder instead of waiting and hoping that the pH would go down on its own? I’m not really sure – regardless of the technology, the actual application of chemicals and additives to pool water still sounds like alchemy to me.

However, what I really liked about the Echo Smart Water Monitor was its combination of on-demand readings and graphs of data over time. Looking at the data trend over time greatly reduces the chance that you may overreact to a one-off reading that may not have been entirely accurate or was a short-term spike/drop.

If you choose to participate, the ioPool app also has a community feature to interact with other pool owners.

it’s an investment

If you have a pool, I probably don’t need to tell you that owning a swimming pool has nothing to do with it. ECO is no exception to that rule. EcO smart water monitors start at $249. Supplies like test strips and pool care products cost extra, although you’ll have to pay for those chemicals anyway. The water monitor consists of a sealed unit with a long-lasting battery and sensor and needs to be replaced every two years. These replacement sensor/battery modules start at $109. There is also a recommended calibration kit ($15) that is used to ensure that the sensor is taking accurate readings at the beginning of the second season of use.

Costs can add up, and you’ll likely have to pay for a replacement sensor every two years after the initial outlay. However, there is no membership fee to pay.

Is it worth it? This will vary depending on your relationship with the chemistry of your pool. I’ve become a bit obsessed with water quality, I’m interested in tracking the possible relationship between events or conditions (like heavy rain) with water quality, I hate dealing with test strips, having to take samples. It’s a 45 minute drive to the nearest pool store for analysis and I have a soft spot for the tech. For someone like me, the ECO Smart Water Monitor is a handy task.

recommendation

ECO (orbiting) photobombed several shots this summer as it whizzed past brad moon

If you own a pool (or hot tub or swim spa) and you constantly dip test strips into the water, taking your best guess at color matching, then adding chemicals in a hit or miss attempt to keep the water perfectly balanced. If you are tired, then you should take a look at iopool’s EcO Smart Water Monitor.

They’re not cheap—but what about when it comes to running a swimming pool? ECO Smart Water Monitors take the guesswork out of pool chemistry and provide on-demand wireless readings of key measurements with the option for remote monitoring. The iOpool app also provides suggestions for water quality treatment and a convenient way to get those additives delivered to your door.

In other words, this equipment is another way to take some of the maintenance pain out of pool ownership.

Not convinced? The company offers a 30-day return policy if you are not satisfied. Additionally, I plan to do a follow-up review of the ECO next year, when I’ll have a full season to evaluate its performance — including how well the smart water monitor survived the winter and with my pool. Includes comparison of water readings. Inaugural service.

Disclosure: IOPool provided a smart water monitor for evaluation purposes but had no input into this review.