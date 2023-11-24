The Echo Dot is back to its lowest price ever in this Amazon Black Friday deal

Amazon has discounted almost all of its devices for Black Friday. And that includes their best-selling smart speaker, the Echo Dot. It’s down to $23, which is 54 percent below the $50 list price and matches the lowest price it’s ever sold for during the company’s second Prime Day of the year in October. It drops to $35 throughout 2023, so that’s still a significant discount to its usual selling price. We named the Echo Dot our favorite smart speaker under $50 — and now you can get two for that price.

The Echo Dot is a little larger than a baseball, but produces surprisingly full sound for its size. The circular design is an upgrade from the puck shape of the previous generation, and now allows for higher-end components that produce great audio. Of course, the real advantage is the help from Alexa. You can use the Assistant to control your smart home devices, tell you the weather, remind you to pick up a child from school or a friend from the airport, and have a Can play a happy song.

Other Amazon speakers are also on sale, including the standard Echo. It’s down to $55, which is 45 percent off and about $5 more than the all-time low last Black Friday. This is our favorite smart speaker under $100, once again beating out its direct competitors from Apple and Google thanks to its better (and louder) sound. And then, Alexa is all set.

But if audio quality (plus smarts) is what you want, you’ll probably want to opt for the Echo Studio. After a 23 percent discount, it’s now $155 instead of $200, which brings it back to the lowest price we’ve seen since last year’s holiday shopping sales. This speaker delivers high audio quality in its 7.7 pound body, emitting excellent sound which is why we declared it the “Best Sounding Speaker Made by Amazon”.

