The easiest part of starting a business idea is

Startup India was started in 2016 and by 2018, the then CEO of NITI Aayog had declared it a success. As a startup, leave alone an ecosystem, takes more than two years to become successful, perhaps he would use the number of startups getting registered (about 10,000 within two years) as a benchmark. Was doing. However, registering a business with Startup India is only the beginning. In absolute numbers, India has emerged as the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem (with 115,000 of them, according to government data), but there is still a long way to go.

Startup India was started in 2016 and by 2018, the then CEO of NITI Aayog had declared it a success. As a startup, leave alone an ecosystem, takes more than two years to become successful, perhaps he would use the number of startups getting registered (about 10,000 within two years) as a benchmark. Was doing. However, registering a business with Startup India is only the beginning. In absolute numbers, India has emerged as the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem (with 115,000 of them, according to government data), but there is still a long way to go.

As the title of Brian Dovey’s book says, the idea is the easy part. Given that more than 95% of startups don’t survive five years (between 80-95% in India, depending on how you choose your data), we couldn’t agree more. Part of his motivation for writing this book was that myths and misconceptions continue to spread about entrepreneurship and startup culture. Fans of reality TV shows like Shark Tank still think they can make a fortune with a clever idea and a catchy elevator pitch. And critics really think that the startup world is full of egoists and unscrupulous ‘vulture capitalists’. Both camps are wrong. As it stands, the startup world is a captivating field, full of innovation, ambition, and the promise of disruptive change – even if copied and pasted. This world is full of myths and misconceptions that can mislead aspiring entrepreneurs. The idea that success is the most important aspect of a startup is one such myth.

hello! You are reading a premium article

As the title of Brian Dovey’s book says, the idea is the easy part. Given that more than 95% of startups don’t survive five years (between 80-95% in India, depending on how you choose your data), we couldn’t agree more. Part of his motivation for writing this book was that myths and misconceptions continue to spread about entrepreneurship and startup culture. Fans of reality TV shows like Shark Tank still think they can make a fortune with a clever idea and a catchy elevator pitch. And critics really think that the startup world is full of egoists and unscrupulous ‘vulture capitalists’. Both camps are wrong. As it stands, the startup world is a captivating field, full of innovation, ambition, and the promise of disruptive change – even if copied and pasted. This world is full of myths and misconceptions that can mislead aspiring entrepreneurs. The idea that success is the most important aspect of a startup is one such myth.

The notion that the idea is everything has led many aspiring entrepreneurs to believe that an innovative concept alone guarantees success. More than the idea, real insight into the customer’s problem is important. This may explain why 39 of the 54 Indian startups that published financial results for 2022-23 reported a combined loss of ₹26,000 crore. Typically 20% of startups fail in the first two years.

The second myth is that one can become successful overnight. The media often sensationalize such stories, giving the impression that startups can achieve rapid growth and great valuations almost easily. In reality, success involves years of hard work, perseverance, and overcoming countless challenges. But there is more focus on excessive valuations than value creation.

Another misconception is that one needs a unique idea. Although uniqueness can provide competitive advantage, it is not a pre-requisite for success. Many successful startups entered established markets by offering better execution, better user experience or more efficient solutions. For example, Slack and Zoom didn’t invent team communication, but they redefined it by focusing on usability and integration.

Some people think that more funding will ensure success. Securing funding is important, but that’s it. Lack of cash is one of the major reasons why startups fail. Even well-funded startups will collapse due to mismanagement of funds or lack of sustainable revenue. Edtech firm Byju’s is faltering despite huge funding. Funding should be used strategically to support growth and development.

Another myth is that successful entrepreneurs never fail. Failure is common and often considered a valuable learning experience. Many successes, including Steve Jobs and Elon Musk, have faced setbacks and failures before achieving what they achieved. The ability to learn from failure and persevere is important.

Another piece of misinformation is the requirement for entrepreneurs to work 24/7. The myth of ‘hustle culture’ tells us that to be successful they must work around the clock. While dedication and hard work are necessary, burnout is counterproductive. Maintaining a healthy work-life balance is important to sustain creativity and long-term growth.

A final misconception is that entrepreneurs are lone geniuses. In fact, successful startups thrive on collaboration, diverse teams, and guidance. It is important to seek guidance from experienced advisors and build a strong team with complementary skills.

In our experience as startup advisors, if startups want to be among the 5% that survive their first 5 years, the following are more important than the idea:

Execution beats the idea: Airbnb’s success shows how execution beats the idea. Initially, its founders struggled to attract users. They then decided to meet hosts in person, take professional photos, and provide a more personalized experience. It changed the platform.

Market validation is important: The importance of market validation cannot be underestimated. Startups have to collect real-world data, take customer feedback and adapt their ideas accordingly. Uber emerged when its founders recognized the demand for a more convenient and reliable transportation option. BigBasket (part of the Tata Group) succeeded because it focused on a particular pain-point for customers: an unsatisfied need for reliably quick groceries delivery.

Timing is important: Timing often plays a crucial role in the success of a startup. Instagram, initially a location-based app called Burban, pivoted to become a photo-sharing platform at the right time, taking advantage of the boom in smartphone photography. WhatsApp, which became the darling of over a billion people in their daily lives, came at a time when texting was growing, cumbersome and expensive.

Team dynamics matter: Building the right team is as important as having a great idea. Apple’s success goes far beyond the visionary ideas of Steve Jobs; It depended on a team that could execute those ideas effectively.

Source: www.livemint.com