The earnings picture is continuously improving

Here are the main points:

For the 146 S&P 500 companies that have reported third-quarter earnings, total earnings are up +8.6% from the same period last year and revenue is up 4.8%, with 80.1% beating EPS estimates and 61.6% beat revenue estimates.

Earnings growth for this group of 146 S&P 500 members represents a significant improvement compared to this group of companies in other recent periods. Nevertheless, the pace of revenue growth clearly represents a slowing trend.

Looking at Q3 as a whole, total S&P 500 earnings are currently expected to decline -0.3% from the same period last year due to +1.0% higher revenues. If companies continue to post surprises, third quarter earnings growth rates are likely to turn positive in the next few days.

Excluding pressure from the Energy sector, whose earnings are expected to decline -35.5% in Q3, the other 15 Zacks sectors in the S&P 500 index will post +4.6% earnings on +3.5% higher revenues.

The market’s contrasting reactions to Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet GOOGL’s otherwise strong results largely reflect growth trends in both companies’ cloud operations.

Alphabet’s cloud revenue was slightly weaker and represented a slight decline from the June quarter’s growth pace. Microsoft not only beat cloud revenue estimates but actually saw growth trends accelerate.

Despite investor disappointment from the Alphabet report, the search giant showed impressive gains in ad revenue, with YouTube ad revenue in particular showing momentum. Alphabet’s advertising performance potentially provides a useful read-through for Meta Meta and Amazon AMZN.

In terms of Q3 earnings and revenue results, Microsoft’s earnings increased +27% due to +12.8% higher revenues from the same period last year, while for Alphabet increased by +41.5% and +11.8% respectively.

Microsoft and Alphabet are part of the 7 mega-cap stocks, most of which are from the tech sector. We call this group the ‘Big 7 Tech Players’, which includes Apple AAPL, Nvidia NVDA, Tesla TSLA, Meta Meta, and Amazon AMZN in addition to Microsoft and Alphabet.

Third quarter earnings for this group of companies are expected to grow by +40.7% from the same period last year on +11.7% higher revenue.

The ‘Big 7 Tech Players’ are a major contributor to overall index earnings now and in the future. Excluding earnings contributions from the ‘Big 7’, S&P 500 earnings for the rest of the index would be down -6.3% in the third quarter (otherwise down -0.3%).

Apart from these mega-cap stocks, the growth outlook of the tech sector has also improved significantly. The sector has been operating in a limited growth environment since Q4 2021, but that is on track to change with the group’s Q3 results, as you can see in the chart below.

Looking at Q3 expectations overall, total S&P 500 earnings are expected to decline -0.3% from the same period last year due to +1.0% higher revenues.

The chart below shows the overall earnings picture on a quarterly basis.

As you can see from these quarterly earnings-growth expectations, the long-feared recession does not appear to be visible in this near-term earnings outlook.

Below we show the overall earnings picture for the S&P 500 index on an annual basis.

This big picture view of corporate profitability doesn’t leave much room for growth, as shown in the chart above.

Given the emerging consensus on the ‘soft-landing’ outlook for the economy, one can expect this favorable change in the overall earnings picture to strengthen further as companies report third quarter results and share trends in the underlying business. Will do.

