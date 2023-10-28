The earnings of the S&P 500 have been excellent. Why is this not enough for the stock market?

Companies beat third-quarter earnings expectations, but the stock market is riding the strong numbers.

Overall, the results of the latest earnings season have been OK. According to Evercore, total sales of S&P 500 companies (reported so far) have beaten Wall Street expectations by 0.6%. Earnings per share beat estimates by an average of 8.9%.

Solid earnings results reflect better-than-expected economic growth in the third quarter. The fact that total revenue outpaced “beat” sales shows that profit margins are also better than anticipated – especially as product costs and employee wage increases are coming down. So far, all sectors have beaten the lower-end estimates.

But despite strong corporate earnings, the S&P 500 is down about 3% from a month ago, just as earnings season was about to begin. In fact, the index is about 10% below its 2023 peak at the end of July. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% on Friday.

The problem is simple: Stocks were too expensive heading into earnings season, and on top of that, most companies have refrained from raising their profit forecasts.

Even the companies which are performing better than the earnings estimates, their shares are not gaining much. Over the past five years, companies that have beaten analysts’ estimates for both earnings and revenue have seen their shares rise an average of 1% the trading day after the earnings report. But according to Evercore, for the third quarter of 2023, companies that beat both top and bottom estimates saw their shares rise an average of just 0.5% on the trading day after earnings. Combine the stock performance of companies that missed profit estimates, and the average stock price reaction on earnings release day for all earnings reports this season has fallen by 1%.

That’s partly because stocks were already expensive. The S&P 500 has been up for most of this year: This earnings season it’s trading at about 18 times analyst per-share earnings estimates for the coming 12 months, up from just 17 times at the beginning of the year . Many on Wall Street agree that the index’s current valuation multiple is high, especially as higher interest rates make future profits less valuable and should eventually weigh on multiples. The stock’s already rich valuation means earnings results will have to exceed it by leaps and bounds to justify higher share prices – and not just by a little.

Making the problem worse, companies haven’t lifted their profit forecasts for the fourth quarter. Since October 3, no S&P 500 company has raised fourth-quarter EPS guidance in its earnings release comments. One company, chemicals maker FMC Corp. (FMC), lowered fourth-quarter profit guidance in a pre-earnings announcement. FMC said customers around the world were clearing out stocks of new products, or limiting their purchases, to reflect their expectations of lower demand in the future.

Such poor guidance is not surprising. Although the economy has been strong over the past few months, higher interest rates usually take a late toll on the economy, so growth should slow from here. Some companies are already seeing evidence of that, and the stock market is looking straight ahead to third-quarter results to prepare for that reality.

