The dystopian debut of the Apple Vision Pro

Artificial intelligence has been the main attraction in the world of technology recently. But Apple is shifting its focus back to virtual reality apple vision pro , it’s based on futuristic glasses that blur the lines between the digital and the physical. Did the much-awaited first film launch without any hiccups?

background

Apple introduced the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2023 with a starting price of $3,499. CEO during the unveiling Tim Cook The product was called “the most advanced personal electronic device ever made.”

one in Press release , Apple called the headset a “spatial computer” capable of merging digital media and the real world by combining virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). The Vision Pro features a customizable digital display that moves around you. It can also display immersive virtual environments. Users can access apps, play games, make FaceTime friends with digitally presented “ Persona ” and watch video content. Users control the interface with their eyes, fingers and voice. Vision Pro runs on VisionOS, “the world’s first spatial operating system,” Apple said. Cook called the day “the beginning of a new era.” Celebrated as “the beginning of computing.”

subscribe week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news as well as analysis from multiple perspectives.

Subscribe & Save

Sign up for the week’s free newsletters

From our morning news briefing to our weekly Good News newsletter, get the best of the week delivered straight to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to our weekly Good News newsletter, get the best of the week delivered straight to your inbox.

latest

After eight months of hype and some skeptical early reviews, the Vision Pro officially launches in the US on Friday, February 2. Customers who pre-ordered the headsets in January started receiving them or could pick them up from an Apple Store. The CEO appeared at the company’s flagship Fifth Avenue store in New York City to celebrate the release. Cook referred to the huge price cnbc Jim Cramer’s tool was “yesterday’s technology today.” He said the company has “priced it at the right level considering its value.”

The headset launches with over 600 available apps and games designed for the unique capabilities of the Vision Pro. While mainstays like Netflix aren’t here yet, Disney+ has been available since day one, which is proof of that Disney’s early support ,

“Apple Vision Pro is igniting the imaginations of our worldwide developer community, and we are inspired by the range of spatial experiences they have created for this exciting new platform,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations.

During this, Video of people wearing headsets in forest The product has started appearing online since its release. Some of the most reckless criminals have posted videos of themselves wearing Vision Pros in the driver’s seat of a self-driving car. One such video of a driver in a Tesla Cybertruck pickup caught the attention of US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Reminder – all advanced driver assistance systems available today require the human driver to remain in control and fully engaged in the driving task at all times,” he said said in a post on , with video attached. The driver told in the video gizmodo The video was a drama.

feedback

The device has had a mixed response from critics. A common complaint from journalists and tech experts reviewing the device is that it can be uncomfortable to wear for long periods of time. some reported feeling nauseous , and many people complained about how heavy it was. Richard Howarth, Apple’s vice president of industrial design, said, “There was nothing we could have done to make it lighter or smaller.” Vanity Fair In response to critics. Mike Rockwell, vice president of Apple’s Vision Products Group, said the company “packed about as much technology as you could possibly pack into that small form factor.”

The problem with Apple’s ambitions is that “the technology to create a true optical AR display that works well enough to replace everyday computers doesn’t yet exist,” said Nilay Patel. the verge , The company has “compromised to create a headset with real-time video passthrough,” which is the “defining tradeoff” of the device. “It’s a VR headset disguised as an AR headset,” Patel said.

Kevin Roose said Apple wants the Vision Pro to be “as subtle and unobtrusive as taking out an iPhone or a pair of AirPods.” the new York Times , “But that’s not going to happen, at least not for a while.” Vision Pro is most impressive in a fully immersive VR environment, not the AR environment that Apple has envisioned. “And while Apple has made it much easier to toggle between the virtual and physical worlds, there’s still some friction,” Ruiz said.

To continue reading this article…

create a free account

Continue reading this article and get limited website access every month.

Already have an account? Sign in

subscribe week

Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters and more.

Cancel or pause any time.

Are you already a The Week subscriber?

Unlimited website access is included with a Digital & Print + Digital subscription.

Create an account with the same email registered in your subscription to unlock access.

Source: theweek.com