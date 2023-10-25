The Dynasty Trading Post: Timing the Market

Photo: Ken Blaze, USA TODAY Sports

Unlock more content like this with a FootballGuys Premium subscription.

“FBG is the best fantasy football advisory service anywhere.”

Nigel Eccles, Co-Founder, FanDuel

Welcome to the Dynasty Trading Post, where optimization strategies, roster construction, drafts and player price oscillations are examined weekly and dynasty trades are completed.

This week, we’ll analyze Deshaun Watson and Saquon Barkley as dynasty assets on the trade market.

*Unless otherwise stated, all trades are Superflex*

QB Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Theme of the Week: Embrace Variance

Watson has been on a tumultuous journey as dynasty property over the past several years. Once seen as the next great young quarterback emerging in his early years with Houston, until falling out of football, being traded, and now the question of ‘will he play?’ Is the weekly question mark. and ‘Will he play well?’ On a playoff-quality Cleveland Browns team. Watson was recommended to buyout while out of commission and was initially traded to Cleveland, valued by the market at the position in the mid-teens. Watson is easily a top 10 pick once he’s on the verge of playing in 2023. However, the market has reacted sharply again with Watson’s market attractiveness hitting new lows, even reaching the QB18-20 range.

Now it’s time to attack as a dynasty buyer. Watson’s best game in Cleveland came in Week 3, his last game of meaningful sample size, and given the optics of Week 7 as well as uncertainty about his shoulder injury and overall condition over the last few years. Watson is a perfect exploratory buy, whether viewed as a long-term hold or as an asset to use as a trading commodity when he returns to QB8-10-12 prices in the future.

Here are some of the top deals Watson recommends as buys this week:

Addison has been leveraged well as a sales-high asset in the first deal to acquire Waddle in addition to Watson. Mac Jones is the epitome of a quality game, as well as Waller, timing the market. Stafford+ is an ideal trade construct to help move the uncertainty of Watson as well as Stafford’s health (for now) into a long-term asset for another dynasty team and lineup.

Already a customer?

log in

Continue reading this content with an ELITE subscription.

An ELITE subscription is required to access content Dynasty League. If this league is not a Dynasty League, you can edit your league here.

“FootballGuys is the best premium

The only site on the planet for fantasy football.”

Matthew Berry, NBC Sports Edge

Source: www.footballguys.com