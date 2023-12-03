The famous two-piece dress will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic classic film ‘The Big Lebowski’ in the Julien’s Auctions sale.

“the dude abides.”

words to live by. And, now, you can live by him by donning the mantle of The Dude himself, channeling his inner dudeness, or, duder, or El Duderino.

Jeff Bridges’ iconic brown knitted wool robe and cotton Jockey T-shirt outfit from his role as Jeffrey Lebowski in Joel and Ethan Coen’s 1998 film is up for auction at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills on December 16.

According to Julian’s siteThe garment is expected to fetch an estimate of $30,000 to $50,000 (€27,000 – €45,000), with a starting bid of $7,000 (€6,300).

Fans can see The Dude’s sunglasses as well as J. You can also bid on the film’s complete original storyboard written by Todd Anderson.

‘The Big Lebowski: The Complete Storyboards Auction’ is part of a larger event organized by Julien’s Auctions in partnership with Turner Classic Movies, titled TCM Presents: Hollywood Legends,

For those unaware (what are you doing, seriously?), the ’90s comedy follows The Dude and his bowling buddies on a crazy journey that involves a kidnapping, a case of mistaken identity, German nihilists, and a lot of White Russians. Are.

This sale, which will run from 14 to 17 December, will also include items like Marilyn Monroe. There’s no business like show business Movie-worn outfit, from Captain America’s shield the Avengersa stormtrooper helmet Star Wars: A New Hopeand Audrey Hepburn’s screen-worn Givenchy haute couture ensemble breakfast at Tiffany’s,

A portion of all proceeds will be donated no kid hungry Campaign. Launched in 2010, it focuses on providing schools and community organizations across the United States with the technical assistance, funding and resources needed to connect children to nutritious food.

happy bidding.

