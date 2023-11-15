The dream economic scenario could be back on track if inflation goes down and growth rates rise.

US inflation slowed to just 3.2% in October, according to Tuesday’s consumer price index report.

Stocks surged after the data was released, while several Wall Street banks issued encouraging forecasts.

That signals the dream economic scenario — where the Fed reins in inflation without crushing growth or increasing unemployment — is still on the table.

Inflation eased in October — and that has boosted hopes from Wall Street to Main Street that the U.S. economy may be headed for the best possible outcome after nearly two years of worry.

Stocks jumped after the release of the consumer price index report on Tuesday, while benchmark 10-year Treasury yields edged back above 5%, a sign that the worst of last month’s bond-market meltdown may be over. Is.

Meanwhile, top firms from Bank of America to PIMCO issued upbeat forecasts, arguing that the decline in inflation paves the way for the Federal Reserve to begin aggressively cutting interest rates next year.

After a few difficult months, there are signs that the central bank’s dream economic scenario is once again back on track.

inflation calmed down

Tuesday’s CPI report showed inflation rose 3.2% year-on-year last month, below the 3.3% figure that economists polled by Reuters were expecting.

It is the first time since June that inflation has declined, after the rate briefly rose to 4% in the third quarter as housing and gas costs rose.

From March 2022, the Fed is set to raise interest rates from near zero to around 5.5% to rein in rising prices. The October CPI report is the clearest sign yet that the central bank will now be able to bid time on that tightening campaign and start cutting borrowing costs next year.

Bank of America analysts said in a research note on Tuesday that a softening of inflation in October would prove to be “the straw that broke the back of the hiking cycle,” while PIMCO chief economist Paul McCully called the data a “gamechanger.”

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both rose 2% following the inflation print, while bond yields, which move in the opposite direction to prices, fell.

If the Fed looks at the October CPI report and decides to stop tightening, it would also be good news for the US consumer – as lower borrowing costs filter through to other products like mortgage rates, which have been rising in recent months. Has increased by more than 7.5%. ,

dream economic scenario

Some big-name investors were cautious in their reaction to the latest data, warning that inflation may prove more stable than expected.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said now is not the time for a Fed victory because rapid price rises “will not go away so quickly,” while billionaire Citadel founder Ken Griffin warned that if the central bank lowered rates too soon. If he starts cutting corners, he will lose credibility.

But for optimists, low inflation is very good news.

In July, Business Insider’s Matt Turner called for a “dream scenario for the economy” – one where the Fed is able to bring inflation down to its 2% target without knocking down growth or crushing the job market.

All the evidence over the past few months suggests that this can still be achieved.

The US economy boomed in the third quarter, with the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanding by 4.9%, driven by a strong increase in consumer spending. One factor behind the expansion was so-called “fanflation”, in which Americans attended large live events such as Taylor Swift’s “The Era’s Tour” and the “Barbenheimer” box-office craze.

And while the unemployment rate has risen slightly in recent months, it is still hovering below 4% – in a sign that the US labor market is proving more resilient to the Fed’s rate hikes than many expected.

Some might call this a “Goldilocks” scenario – where inflation, growth, and the job market all look “just right.” Others would say that the Fed is approaching a “soft landing”, as it has reined in inflation without leading to a huge increase in unemployment.

Whatever you call the ideal economic outcome is now one step closer to becoming reality.

Source: www.businessinsider.com