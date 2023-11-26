The dramatic recovery in the bond market is being seen as the first step in a broader revival

(Bloomberg) — The world’s largest bond market is on a comeback trail after spending much of 2023 underwater. Now many US debt watchers see the path clear to a real revival.

The Bloomberg US Treasury index moved into positive returns for the year earlier this month as signs of slowing inflation and measured jobs growth triggered a rally that kept benchmark yields from their highest level in more than a decade . There have been a few reversals along the way – including a slight rise in yields over the holiday-shortened weekend – but the index is still about where it was at the beginning of the year and the broader tone is constructive.

Most Wall Street strategists are predicting that the trend of lower yields will continue and set the stage for broad-based gains in 2024, with longer-term rates moving down more slowly, which would offset the sizable U.S. deficit. There is a barrier to issuing loans required to do so. , Of course, many of these market experts were predicting a big year for bonds in 2023, which has so far not materialized. But this time there are several supporting factors to help them make their case.

Inflation continues to decline, the US labor market is gradually cooling and the once relentlessly bearish commodity trading advisory community – a group that won big last year by betting on higher yields – is gradually moving away from bearish bets. popping out. All this comes amid growing investor sentiment that the Federal Reserve’s most aggressive rate hike cycle in decades is over, with the US central bank expected to cut rates in the first half of 2024.

“I don’t think the Fed is going to move quickly” but that “will be the direction of travel,” said Ashish Shah, chief investment officer of public investments at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. “This is because you are seeing a decline in growth along with a decline in inflation.” Next year “is going to be the year of bonds, in which they will do well.” You will also see a steepening of the yield curve because there will be a lot of borrowing.”

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields have fallen more than half a percentage point after hitting a 16-year high of 5.02% on Oct. 23, reaching about 4.47% by Friday afternoon in New York. The two-year yield is trading at 4.95%, while the cycle hit 5.26% last month.

Several Fed speakers are scheduled for the coming week, including Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. Officials may signal that additional tightening remains an option after financial conditions eased somewhat following the recent drop in rates and rally in risk assets – working against the central bank’s efforts to dampen demand. .

There is not much top-level economic data on the docket, although traders will get an important reading on price pressures on Thursday with the government releasing personal-consumption expenditure data for October. The data – which is the Fed’s preferred inflation measure – is expected to show a stepped-up slowing in the pace of price increases. The monthly jobs report for November is due next week. Traders will be keeping a close eye on this, especially after October when job growth slowed more than expected and fueled the current rise in rates.

Given a recessionary start to the year and a slow recovery thereafter, Treasuries are poised for double-digit returns in 2024, according to Bloomberg Economics. Fiscal demand may outweigh supply due to easy monetary policy and declining inflation expectations, while the federal deficit will remain a concern.

Brian Smedley, chief investment officer at Cynosure Group, said that while last month’s rise in yields has probably peaked for now, there could be more upside to come for the bond market. This is because central bankers are unlikely to signal any easing anytime soon as the economy will gradually weaken further in the coming months.

“The Fed is probably saying, ‘Don’t get too excited about cutting rates right now,’” Smedley said in a phone interview. “That’s the game they’ll probably be playing for quite some time.”

Strategist JPMorgan Chase & Co. is with Shah to see the best opportunities in shorter maturities ahead as he expects the Fed to continue reducing its balance sheet as part of quantitative tightening, even if it keeps rates on hold in the second half. Start reducing. 2024. This will put upward pressure on term premiums, or excess yield investors will demand longer term loans rather than maturing shorter term securities. They are advising clients to buy Treasuries in the two to five year maturity area as the best way to profit in this environment.

“The cost of excess supply and the fiscal deficit will have to show up somewhere to tempt bond buyers to come to the table,” said Ella Hoxha, head of fixed income at Newton Investment Management. So, “We favor the stiffeners.”

To get a real boost, long-term Treasuries would need to keep the U.S. economy from falling into deep recession, Hoxha said.

