The Dow rose more than 560 points as markets believed the Fed would raise rates.

The Dow rose in trading Thursday, ending its best day since June.

US stocks climbed higher again on Thursday as investors bet that the Federal Reserve’s current round of economically painful rate hikes could end.

The Dow rose 565 points, or 1.7%. The S&P 500 was 1.9% higher and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.8%.

Both the S&P 500 and the Dow are on track to post their biggest weekly gains this year and the Dow closed on its best day since June.

Treasury yields, which were above 5% last month, have also fallen sharply. The 10-year Treasury yield fell about 0.12% to 4.66% on Thursday.

Wall Street also celebrated on Wednesday after the Fed kept interest rates unchanged for the second consecutive time and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said he was pleased with the decline in inflation. The Dow gained more than 220 points.

Positive sentiment remained strong on Thursday, with 85.5% of investors betting the Fed will keep rates the same at its next meeting in December, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

“The year-end rally continues as interest rates fall,” Louis Navellier of Navellier & Associates said Thursday. “Although the earnings season was not as good as it could have been, with lots of cuts to fourth quarter estimates, the soft landing narrative is in full effect, the seasonal rally is coming into line, and the market is performing once again.” It has the ability to avoid catastrophic geopolitical risks.

New data Thursday showed that prices were easing and that a consistently strong labor market may be softening: Labor costs fell an unexpected 0.8% last quarter, according to Labor Department data; And first-time claims for jobless benefits also increased for the second week in a row. There were 217,000 initial claims for unemployment insurance during the week ending October 28, an increase of 5,000 from the previous week’s total claims, which was revised upward.

The market’s focus now turns to Friday’s jobs report, which is expected to show solid employment growth. Analysts expect the economy added 180,000 jobs in October, according to Refinitiv. The unemployment rate is expected to remain stable at 3.8%.

In corporate news, investors are eagerly awaiting Apple’s third quarter results. Tech giants report after the bell today. The company’s shares were up 2.1% ahead of the release.

Tech stocks pulled the market higher on Thursday, with Tesla shares rising about 6.3% and Nvidia shares rising about 2.8%.

Meanwhile, Starbucks shares rose about 9.5% after the coffee chain beat earnings estimates and reported record revenue.

While all 11 sectors of the S&P 500 were trading higher on Thursday, there were some notable outliers. Meta shares were down 0.3%. The Facebook-parent company announced this week that it will charge European users of Instagram and Facebook for ad-free viewing starting in November.

Airbnb shares fell 3.3% after the company beat third-quarter revenue earnings but lowered its forward guidance.

