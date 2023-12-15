The Dow Jones reached a record high. History says the stock will do so next. , The Motley Fool

Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI +0.43%) tracks 30 large US stocks. Inclusion is limited to companies that have an excellent reputation, demonstrate sustained growth, and generate widespread interest among investors. To that end, the index is commonly thought of as a collection of blue chip stocks, although it also serves as one of three major barometers for the overall U.S. stock market, the other two being S&P 500 (^GSPC 0.26%) and nasdaq composite (^IXIC 0.19%).

The Dow Jones traded sideways during the first 10 months of the year, but the index is up 12% since the end of October due to particularly strong momentum in four stocks: Apple (AAPL 0.08%), intel (INTC 1.37%), Microsoft (MSFT -2.25%), and sales force (CRM-0.04%). The result of that momentum is that the Dow Jones hit a record high on Wednesday, meaning the blue chip index has just entered bull market territory.

Past performance never guarantees future returns, but crossing the bull market’s range has historically been a good sign for stocks.

History says the Dow Jones is going high

The Dow Jones has gone through eight bull markets over the past 50 years. The average lasted nearly five years and the index climbed 172%. But returns vary significantly between different bull markets, as shown in the table below:

Start of bull market dow jones returns December 1974 76% February 1979 38% August 1982 250% October 1987 73% October 1990 396% October 2002 94% March 2009 348% march 2020 98% average 172%

The result is this: If the new bull market aligns with historical averages, the Dow Jones would rise 172% over a five-year period. But the current bull market technically started when the Dow Jones bottomed in October 2022. The index has climbed about 27% since then, down about 110% in four years from today’s level.

However, returns have varied dramatically between past bull markets, so investors would be better off benchmarking against a different metric. Specifically, the Dow Jones has returned approximately 9% annually over the past four decades, and its performance is likely to be similar over the next four decades.

Investors looking to take advantage of this should consider buying some of the more promising blue chip stocks in the Dow Jones. For example, Salesforce and Microsoft have strong market positions and solid growth prospects that could unlock considerable value for patient shareholders.

Salesforce has been the leader in customer relationship management (CRM) software for 10 consecutive years, and the CRM market is projected to grow 14% annually through 2030. Similarly, Microsoft is a leader in enterprise software-as-a-service and operates the second-largest cloud computing platform; Those markets are also projected to grow 14% annually by the end of the decade.

Based on this, Salesforce and Microsoft are leaning towards the increasing demand of artificial intelligence (AI). In fact, Morgan Stanley Analyst Keith Weiss argues that Microsoft in particular is the software company best positioned to monetize generative AI. But both could be long-term winners as more businesses seek productivity gains through automation.

An index fund filled with blue chip stocks

Alternatively, investors can take a more conservative approach and buy shares SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA 0.43%).

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF is an index fund that tracks all 30 blue chip stocks in the Dow Jones, meaning it provides exposure to some of the most economically influential U.S. companies. The five largest holdings in the fund are detailed below:

UnitedHealth Group: 9.4% Microsoft: 6.7% Goldman Sachs Group: 6.4% Home Depot: 5.9% McDonald’s: 5.2%

At recent prices, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF returned 473% over the past two decades, or 9.1% annually. Additionally, it was slightly less volatile than the broader S&P 500, as evidenced by its 10-year beta of 0.95. Index funds have an average expense ratio of less than 0.16%, meaning the annual fee on a $10,000 portfolio would be $16.

The bottom line here is this: The Dow Jones has made consistent gains over a long period of time, and I’d bet my bottom dollar that this trend will continue in the future. Patient investors looking to take advantage of that upward momentum can buy shares of individual stocks like Microsoft or Salesforce, or they can buy shares of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF to spread capital across the blue chip index.

