Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit an all-time high on Wednesday, reflecting new optimism that the economy is slowing enough to reduce inflation without triggering a recession.

The Dow closed at 37,090 – up more than 500 points or 1.4 percent for the day – surpassing a record set for January 2022, driven by the Fed’s decision to keep rates steady due to progress on inflation. The milestone has become a banner few weeks for the U.S. stock market, including the technology-heavy Nasdaq and S&P 500, boosted by promising earnings from health care stocks and technology companies.

Inflation falls to 3.1 percent as Fed begins final meeting of 2023

market There has been celebration in recent weeks as there are signs that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates. Inflation has dropped dramatically since the Fed started Borrowing costs were hiked last March to slow the economy amid decades of high price growth. Federal Reserve policymakers now expect three rate cuts in 2024, the Fed announced on Wednesday, although Chairman Jerome H. Powell made clear that interest rate cuts would depend on how the economy is doing .

“We will look at the totality of the data,” he said at a news conference on Wednesday. “Development is one thing. Inflation is also like this. So too are labor market data. …We will look at the total as we have it. We decide about policy changes going forward. …We’re going to look at all those things.

The last rate hike was in July, and higher interest rates are cooling the economy in a way that pleases policymakers. Inflation has fallen dramatically – from a high of 9.1 percent last summer to 3.1 percent in November. Wage growth is slowing, consumers are spending less, and the job market – though still strong – is slowing at a more reasonable pace. Economists appear confident that the Fed can make a “soft landing” by reducing inflation without causing a sharp rise in unemployment.

“A soft landing is in the bag,” said Claudia Sahm, a former Fed economist and founder of Sahm Consulting. “Inflation has been down for several months, and there are reports of a recession. “Barring any other disaster, the economy has done the impossible.”

Many on Wall Street now believe the Fed has raised interest rates, leading to market expectations that the central bank may cut rates next spring or early summer.

“Recent history suggests a rate cut in March 2024 is imminent,” Joseph Lavorgna, chief economist at SMBC Nikko Securities, wrote in a note on Monday. “The futures market agrees,” he said, adding that investors are betting on a 75 percent chance that the Fed will cut rates in the first three months of next year.

However, Fed officials remain skeptical about their next move and have shown little appetite for an imminent policy reversal. In remarks during an appearance at Spelman College this month, Powell said the central bank was still proceeding “cautiously.”

“It is too early to conclude with confidence that we have achieved a sufficiently restrictive stance, or to predict when policy might ease,” Powell said. “We are prepared to tighten the policy further if appropriate.”

Of the 30 companies included in the Dow Jones, the biggest percentage gain on Wednesday came from Walgreens, which rose 7.4 percent. The S&P 500 rose 1.37 percent and is up 22 percent since the beginning of the year. The Nasdaq closed up 1.38 percent.

The US economy has proven exceptionally resilient this year, posting quarter-on-quarter growth even in the face of rapid interest rate hikes. And although there are signs that Americans are starting to bounce back — retail sales declined slightly in October — many still have excess pandemic-era savings that have allowed them to continue spending.

Still, Americans are certainly frustrated about their finances. The housing market is stagnant, with mortgage rates above 7 percent, blocking many first-time home buyers and preventing families from growing larger. Consumer sentiment has fallen for four consecutive months. And according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll, approval for President Biden’s handling of the economy is at its lowest rate since he took office.

The economy is growing rapidly, but inflation is troubling Americans

“Interest rates have had and continue to have a negative impact on consumers,” said Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management. “Interest rates have gone up, and you’ve started to see more families falling behind on credit card payments, car loans. The families which are most indebted are being affected first.

The blow of the slowing economy is hitting Americans in different ways. Some people are still spending big – due to increased household wealth and savings during the pandemic – while others, at lower levels of income, are having to take on additional debt to meet basic needs. Overall job growth has slowed over the past year, from an average of 240,000 new jobs each month to 199,000 in November. Annual wage growth of 4 percent in November is the lowest rate in more than two years.

Consumer spending has also slowed in recent months, as Americans buy fewer cars and appliances, and turn away from movies and amusement parks. But so far those changes have been gradual enough to help curb inflation without hurting the economy.

“That’s exactly what the Fed is trying to accomplish,” Apollo’s Slok said. “The whole reason rates go up is so you and I buy less washers, dryers, cars and iPhones. The question is whether it will be a sharp recession or a mild one? I don’t think anyone knows at this point.”

Viral $16 McDonald’s meal may explain voters’ anger at Joe Biden

Still, recent signs of a controlled recession are enough to keep the markets bullish. Both the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq hit 2023 highs on Monday, and are set to touch all-time records this week.

The latest surge extends beyond the stock market: The price of gold has increased 9 percent since the beginning of October, and the price of the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin has surged nearly 50 percent over the same period, to more than $41,000.

Although gold is not typically a popular investment during a hot stock market, its latest surge reflects growing fear among consumers, according to Jonathan Rose, financial advisor and co-founder of Genesis Gold Group.

“I think people are confused about the economy,” Rose said. “When people are confused, many take a defensive approach, including buying assets like gold and silver to balance the risk and unknowns.”

Still, some say it is too early to declare victory. Inflation is far from the Fed’s 2 percent target, and economists say the final phase is likely to be the most difficult and risky. It could take weeks or months for the Fed’s policies to be reflected in the economy, meaning a recession is still likely next year.

Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, the nation’s largest bank, recently warned Wall Street that it should prepare for a recession because “there are a lot of things out there that are dangerous and inflationary.” Other wild cards remain: Millions of families began repaying student loans in October, and many are taking on additional credit card debt to make ends meet.

“It’s too early to say we’re out of the woods, but things are moving in the right direction,” said Bernard Yaros, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics. “The beautiful-deflation-without-recession scenario we had hoped for is coming true.”

Rachel Siegel contributed to this report.

Source: www.washingtonpost.com