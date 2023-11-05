The Dow hit a high last week. ‘Why don’t the skeptics believe in this rebound?’

The US stock market has just logged its best week of 2023 as Treasury yields fell, raising hopes for an early “Santa rally” at the end of the year. Scrooge says there’s still a lot that stands in the way.

“I don’t believe in this rally and I don’t think we’ll get a rally at the end of the year,” Jason Su, Reliant’s chief investment officer, said in a phone interview.

Look: Dow scores best week since October 2022 as stocks rise after soft jobs report

Skeptics argue that while there are early signs of cooling in the labor market, which is currently reinforcing market expectations that the Federal Reserve will be hiking rates, a full-blown recession remains a possibility that could impact consumer sentiment. This will reduce spending and hurt corporate earnings in the coming quarters.

Bulls say consumers are in good shape with remarkably strong gross domestic product growth in the third quarter, defying economists’ predictions that the US would be in recession by now. Consumer spending remains strong, increasing 4% from July to September.

Consumer credit is where bearish investors see growing trouble. “The data shows that consumers have been left out of the picture when it comes to credit,” the HSU said.

Consumers, who missed out on earlier pandemic stimulus payments, are increasingly relying on credit cards for fuel spending. Revolving credit as a share of personal spending is below pre-COVID levels, but the trend is “worrying,” Michael Reed, U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets, said in a note.

key term: Target CEO says consumers are also cutting back on food spending

Reed said personal interest payments as a percentage of disposable income reached 2.7% in September and will continue to rise as federal student loan payments resume. As monthly interest payments increase, consumers will need to reduce savings further to maintain current spending levels (see chart below).

“With little room for further decline in savings, the current path is unsustainable,” Reid said.

Economists will keep an eye on the Fed’s Nov. 7 consumer credit report for September.

Look: Spending like crazy? Struggling between paydays? Consumers are sending mixed signals ahead of the holidays

The bulk of third quarter earnings reporting season is now in the rearview mirror. Disappointed investors focused on the weak guidance about the prospect of a slowing economy.

And during the month of October, analysts missed earnings-per-share estimates for the fourth quarter by a larger margin than average, according to FactSet senior earnings analyst John Butters.

Fourth-quarter earnings per share fell 3.9% to the bottom of estimates between Sept. 30 and Oct. 31, he said. Analysts generally lower the bar during the first month of the quarter, but not so aggressively. Butters noted that the average decline in earnings estimates for the first month of the quarter has averaged 1.9% over the past 5 years and 1.8% over the past 10 years.

Hsu said the consumer hit means there will be disappointment on the earnings front in coming quarters, while executives try to guide investors toward a “hard landing.”

So what led stocks to have a great week? Just as a sharp rise in long-term Treasury yields was the primary culprit behind the stock market slipping from 2023 highs in late July, the sharp decline in yields last week has given equities room to bounce back.

After briefly trading above 5% for the first time since 2007 last week, the 10-year Treasury yield BX:TMUBMUSD10Y fell 28.9 basis points this week, its biggest weekly decline since the period ended March 17. .

It was one positive catalyst after another for bond bulls last week. The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday planned to issue less debt at the long end of the yield curve than anticipated and jobs data, particularly Friday’s jobs report, showed some early signs of a cooling in a strong job market. Can be seen.

The big event came on Wednesday, when the Fed, as expected, left rates unchanged and Chairman Jerome Powell was seen leaving the door open to another rate hike but not committing to one. This led investors to flock to the massive announcement that the Fed had raised rates – a move that some investors believed was likely to prove premature.

It was a backdrop that allowed shares to post a big bounce a week after facing corrections in the S&P 500 SPX and Nasdaq Composite COMP — a 10% decline from their 2023 highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA jumped 5.1% last week, its biggest gain since the week ending Oct. 28, 2022. The S&P 500 SPX rose 5.5% and the Nasdaq rose 6.6% – their biggest weekly increases since last November.

Previously nervous bulls now seem to have a clear path to a year-end rally.

Mark Hackett, head of investment research at Nationwide, said in a note that November and December have been the best two-month period on the calendar from a historical perspective, with an average gain of 3% and positive performance 75% of the time.

Moreover, the market’s “relief rally” had “some notable echoes of the market’s lows a year ago, with extreme weakness in momentum and sentiment indicators,” Hackett wrote. “A resilient macro backdrop, strong seasonality and improved valuations should provide year-end tailwinds.”

Technical analysts said the market bounce, particularly the S&P 500’s 1.9% gain on Thursday, helped cheer up the charts. This surge also came at a time when the market was oversold and bearish sentiment was at its peak, which could be the opposite catalyst for a rally.

However, Adam Turnquist, chief technical analyst at LPL Financial, said in a Friday note that there is still more work to be done to reverse the disappointment.

Thursday’s rally pushed the S&P 500 above the 200-day moving average at 4,248. It’s a “step in the right direction,” Turnquist said, but the index needs to finish above 4,400 to reverse the emerging downward trend, noting that the market breadth is much narrower, with half the S&P 500. Less than 200 stocks are trading above Rs.200. -Daily moving average.

Source: www.marketwatch.com