Eric Pendzich/Shutterstock

People walk past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wall Street in New York City on October 26, 2023.

New York CNN –

Stocks surged on Monday as investors eyed the next Federal Reserve meeting and economic and corporate news due this week.

The Dow jumped 511 points, or 1.6%. The S&P 500 rose 1.2% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.2%.

The S&P 500 index closed in correction territory last week, or more than 10% lower than its recent peak in July, as mixed earnings from Big Tech market giants dragged down stocks, and strong economic data stoked fears that The economy is not improving. The Fed’s rate hike is providing a lot of relief.

The Fed announced its next decision on interest rates on Wednesday. Traders are confident the Fed will keep rates on hold at its next meeting, but will be looking for clues about where the central bank will take rates from there.

Chairman Jerome Powell had previously hinted that a rise in bond yields could mean the end of hikes, but he has ruled out additional hikes.

On the same day, the Treasury Department releases its quarterly refund statement that outlines its borrowing needs and the steps it plans to complete over the next three months.

The Treasury said Monday it expects to borrow $776 billion during the final quarter of this year, $76 billion less than the estimate announced in July. This is the highest ever borrowing by the government during the fourth quarter. The Treasury Department also said it expects to borrow $816 billion during the first quarter of next year.

Corporate earnings also topped out for Wall Street. Shares of Apple rose 1.2% on Monday ahead of quarterly results expected after Thursday’s close, which will be closely watched after a slide in tech stocks last week.

Other Big Tech stocks also rose on Monday. Shares of Alphabet rose 1.9%, Meta Platform rose 2%, Microsoft rose 2.3% and Amazon rose 3.9%.

Shares of McDonald’s also rose 1.7% on Monday after the fast-food chain beat top- and bottom-line expectations.

Other notable companies announcing results this week include Anheuser-Busch, Stellantis, CVS, Kraft Heinz, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Starbucks.

Investors are watching the October jobs report due on Friday for clues on what the Fed’s final interest rate decision could be for the year. The labor market remained hot in September, adding 336,000 jobs in its biggest monthly increase since January and raising fears the central bank has more room to raise rates.

“The jobs number will likely materially impact long-term bond yields,” said Tom Graff, head of investments at Facet. “If jobs numbers soften, we could see a much bigger pickup.”

The 10-year Treasury yield, which rose above 5% last week, remained below that level at 4.88% on Monday.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders largely expect the Fed not to raise rates for the rest of the year.

With one full trading day left in the month, all three major indexes are on pace to finish at October lows.

The levels may change slightly as the stock settles after the trading day.

Source: amp.cnn.com