The dollar's dominant grip on FX markets will further loosen

BENGALURU (Reuters) – The dollar will loosen its grip on other G10 currencies in 2024, with a weak outlook for the currency as the U.S. Federal Reserve was expected to start cutting interest rates next year, a Reuters survey of FX strategists found. found.

Dominating currency markets since mid-2021, the dollar remained relatively strong for most of this year, but lost momentum last week after dovish comments from some Fed officials.

The dollar index fell 3.0% in November, erasing all of its annual gains, its biggest monthly decline in a year.

Much of the greenback’s strength was down to the better performance of the US economy compared to its peers. The world’s largest economy expanded at an annual rate of 5.2% last quarter, the fastest pace since the fourth quarter of 2021.

While analysts expect the currency’s weakening trend to continue next year, the average forecast in a Dec. 1-5 Reuters poll of 71 analysts showed most of the decline will come in the latter half of 2024.

“We are expecting the dollar to weaken further next year, but we think there will be more weakness in the second half of next year,” said Lee Hardman, senior currency strategist at MUFG.

“In the first half of the year, we are still relatively cautious in predicting a major selloff in the dollar as we believe the global growth story outside the US still remains very weak and challenging.”

While predictions have shown that the dollar will remain resilient in the first six months of 2024, there was no clear consensus on what would affect the currency’s performance.

Of the analysts who answered an additional question, 20 of 47 cited the interest rate gap, 17 cited economic data and seven cited safe-haven demand. The remaining three gave different reasons.

“We are at that turning point in the global economy and central bank policy, which is perhaps creating more uncertainty as to what the key drivers will be for FX markets over the next six months,” said MUFG’s Hardman.

But after that time period, economic growth and currency valuations were likely to determine currency movements.

“From the second quarter onwards… we think cyclical conditions will start to improve globally and this should lead the market to move away from being primarily driven by rate dynamics and towards cyclical dynamics and valuations, where There could be a situation like EUR/USD and USD/CAD “suddenly looking cheap on that basis,” said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex Europe.

The euro, which is up 1.0% for the year and was expected to end December at $1.08, was seen trading around the same level on Tuesday.

It was then projected to change hands at $1.09, $1.10 and $1.12, with gains of 0.4%, 1.5% and 3.6% over three, six and 12 months respectively.

The Japanese yen, the worst-performing major currency this year, has lost about a third of its value over the past three years and was expected to trade at $137/dollar, up 7.4% in a year.

Sterling, already up more than 4.0% for the year, was forecast to rise 1.7% to $1.28.

