The dollar’s decline has stopped after heavy selling in November

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar regained some strength on Tuesday and edged closer to a one-week high against major rivals, while bitcoin extended its momentum on optimism that U.S. regulators will soon approve an exchange-traded spot bitcoin fund. can give.

The greenback rose marginally to 147.23 against the yen in early Asia trade, helped by a slowdown in core consumer inflation in Tokyo that weighed on the Japanese currency.

Meanwhile, the euro fell near a three-week low on Monday and last traded at $1.0840, while the dollar index was near its highest in more than a week and last traded at 103.59.

Analysts say the greenback has been boosted by a reversal of heavy selling in recent weeks that saw the dollar index fall nearly 3% in November, its sharpest monthly decline in a year.

“I think it’s probably a small reassessment that the U.S. dollar has fallen too much and too quickly,” said Sean Callow, a senior currency strategist at Westpac.

Several US economic indicators due this week, including November non-manufacturing ISM data due on Tuesday and the closely watched non-farm payrolls report later in the week, should provide more clarity on the future path of interest rates. do. Traders fully expect a rate cut by the Federal Reserve by the first half of next year.

“The Fed will be reactive to hard data and not anticipating it,” said Thierry Weizmann, global FX and interest rates strategist at Macquarie. “So unless the activity data is bad and inflation pulls back, the convergence toward lower yields will resume.” will be.”

Elsewhere, sterling rose 0.08% to $1.2642, but was off its recent three-month high, while the New Zealand dollar was similarly off a four-month high and last traded at $0.6173.

The Australian dollar held steady at $0.6620 ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s rate decision on Tuesday amid expectations the central bank will keep rates unchanged.

Among cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin last stood at $41,873, not far from the previous session’s peak of $42,404, its highest level since April 2022.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency has charged nearly 153% higher this year on hopes of a U.S. rate cut and bets that U.S. regulators will soon approve an exchange-traded spot bitcoin fund (ETF), boosting the bitcoin market with millions of investors. Will open for.

“$40,000 has acted like a magnet since Bitcoin crossed $30,000 in late October,” said the co-founder of crypto-services firm Nexo. It took only a short time for the round count to run out.” Antony Trenchev.

