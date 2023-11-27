The dollar is headed for its worst month of 2023, down as bets that the Fed will raise interest rates

The US dollar is headed for its worst month of the year.

It fell 3% in November as investors believe the Fed has raised interest rates.

According to analysts, the currency conflict may drag on till 2024.

November has been a great month for the stock market – but a disappointing one for the dollar.

During a period when the S&P 500 has climbed 8%, the greenback is on pace for its worst month of the year. Investors have dragged the currency down by betting that the Federal Reserve is about to call time on interest rate hikes after nearly two years of tightening.

The US dollar index, which tracks the dollar’s strength against six other currencies including the euro and the Japanese yen, has fallen 3.3% since November 1.

The string of declines set the currency on pace for its worst month since November 2022 — when it dropped 5.1% as investors worried about a recession that has yet to materialize, according to Refinitiv data. .

Fed rate cap?

The dollar has struggled this month as market confidence grows that interest rates will not rise much higher.

Between March 2022 and July 2023, the Fed raised borrowing costs from near zero to about 5.5% – and that caused inflation to fall from a four-decade high to just 3.2% by October.

Chairman Jerome Powell hinted earlier this month that the central bank may now be ready to wind down its tightening campaign, telling a press briefing that the main question policymakers are now asking themselves: “Should we Should we hike further?”

According to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, traders now expect the Fed to keep rates at their current level through mid-2024 before bringing in a cut in the second half of the year.

Falling interest rates are good news for stocks, bonds and cryptocurrencies – but a bad omen for the dollar, because they mean foreign investors looking for returns are able to find better yields elsewhere.

Investors dumped the greenback at the fastest pace in November this year, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing State Street data that showed asset managers made “significant” sales every day through the third of the month. Is.

That was the day weaker-than-expected jobs data showed unemployment rose in October, which the market interpreted as another reason for the Fed to hold off on raising interest rates.

More pain ahead?

Analysts believe the dollar’s struggle will probably drag on into next year.

Although the market remains convinced that a rate cut is on the way, forecasters are divided on how aggressively the Fed will ease monetary policy. Earlier this month, UBS presented a scenario where the bank cuts borrowing costs by a massive 275 basis points to shore up the economy after it hits a recession in mid-2024.

Such an outcome would be devastating for the dollar – but even a few rate cuts could reduce its strength.

“Investors believe the Federal Reserve’s most aggressive interest rate hike campaign in a generation is coming to a close,” Nigel Green, CEO of independent financial advisory firm Deavere Group, said Friday. “The dollar traditionally performs well early in the year, but it will likely continue to weaken over the next year as the Fed takes steps to loosen its grip on rates.”

“As investors are betting big on a rate cut by the Fed, 2024 could be dubbed ‘the year of the dollar dive,’” he said.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com