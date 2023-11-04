The doctor told me to lose weight, I actually had lipedema

Esther Hollander during a hike. Courtesy of Esther Hollander

Esther Hollander experienced pain and decreased mobility in early 2020.

Her doctors told her the symptoms were related to obesity.

Hollander was later diagnosed with lipedema and required surgery.

This essay is based on a conversation with Esther Hollander. It has been edited for length and clarity.

I have struggled with my weight my whole life. I have weighed over 300 pounds and, at one point, lost 170 pounds before gaining a lot of the weight back. But when my weight started increasing in the spring of 2020, I knew something was different.

The weight gain was concentrated on my legs. I felt as if I was carrying sacks of bricks with me. I had no energy and was in a lot of pain. Something was worryingly wrong. Soon, I couldn’t walk around the block without taking a break — which made my job as a personal trainer very difficult.

When I went to a doctor, he suggested that my pain was related to my obesity. I was angry. In addition to working for years as a trainer, I have experienced many different weights, increasing and decreasing. My doctor ignored my lived experience, screaming that something was wrong medically.

I was diagnosed with lipedema, a condition that causes painful fat masses

Luckily, I’ve learned how to talk to doctors and advocate for myself. I found out after seeing experts lipedema , a condition that causes painful fat accumulation under the skin. Getting the diagnosis was a relief beyond belief. I just yearned for a word – a clue about what was happening to my body. Now, I had it.

I started researching lipedema. I tried non-invasive treatments, including physical therapy. I learned about wearing compression stockings to improve circulation and help the lymphatic system do its job, draining fluids from our tissues. I continued to exercise as much as I could.

I spent over $50,000 out of my own pocket for the surgery

After talking to other lipedema patients, I realized I needed surgery. Surgical techniques for lipedema are similar to those for some cosmetic surgeries, including liposuction and tummy tuck. Surgery is meant to remove fat, but with lipedema, the focus is on regaining mobility and reducing pain – not in any specific direction.

I wanted a surgeon who was familiar with my chronic medical condition. It was quite challenging, and some surgeons would not perform the operation because of my body size and the severity of my lipedema. a doctor recommended Jaime Schwartz Who helped develop the American standards of care for lipedema.

I knew I wanted Dr. Schwartz To have his surgery, but I was in New Jersey, and he was in California. My insurance covered the surgery, which was medically necessary, but I spent over $50,000 out of pocket traveling to the West Coast to get this medical care. My husband and I funded this surgery with our retirement savings that will help me regain control of my life.

I realized I had to let go of the shame

Till now I have had three surgeries. The first addressed my pannus, or apron belly. It weighed about 15 pounds, hanging down toward my knees. It was causing skin infections, affecting my posture and causing a lot of pain. Two other operations removed painful lumps of fat from my legs.

In addition to the physical pain from lipedema, I have also dealt with the emotional consequences. As a plus-size woman, I have struggled a lot with accepting my body. Just when I was making real progress with it, this diagnosis came, and my body changed again, bringing more judgment on me.

I have decided to remove that shame. Now, when I go to the gym to meet new personal training clients, I no longer worry about what they will think. Like my shape, lipedema is a part of me. I’m an adult woman and I have a medical condition, but I’m here to help people.

