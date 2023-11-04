Image Source: Getty Images

legal and general (LSE:LGEN) shares have fallen 8.9% in the last 12 months and 26% in the 24 months. And this has contributed to increasing the dividend yield, which currently stands at 8.8%.

Legal & Common Dividend Yield Isn’t the Greatest FTSE 100trumped by peer phoenix group, However, it is one of the most popular.

So is there a problem with this, or are fiat and normal dividends really that good?

dividend health

Assessing the health of a dividend involves reviewing the yield, which is the ratio of the annual dividend payment to the stock’s current price.

A consistently high or rising yield may indicate a strong dividend, while a declining yield may indicate potential issues. Equally, an unusually high yield could be a warning sign for a business.

Additionally, analyzing a company’s payout ratio, which is the percentage of earnings paid out as dividends, helps determine whether a company can maintain its payout without putting a strain on its finances.

Finally, a track record of consistent or increasing dividend payments over several years can provide confidence in the health of the dividend.

So how strong is this insurer’s dividend? Well, L&G has an amazing track record with consistent payouts for the last two decades.

Moreover, the coverage in 2022 is quite strong at 1.98x. This means the company can pay out its declared dividend almost twice its net income.

In other words, the legal and normal dividend looks safe.

However, it is worth noting that the company does not engage in buybacks. The company rewards shareholders almost entirely through dividend payments.

company performance

Amid the challenging macroeconomic backdrop, Legal & General has performed remarkably well. In the first half, the company recorded an operating profit of £941 million, slightly down from £958 million the previous year, but in line with its five-year objectives.

The board aims to generate between £8bn and £9bn of capital by 2024, of which £5.9bn has already been secured.

L&G’s Solvency II coverage ratio, a key indicator of financial strength in the insurance industry, saw a substantial increase from 212% to 230% year-on-year.

The board also highlighted net surplus generation in excess of dividends of £600m and deferred profits of new business of £600m.

Going forward, Legal & General is widely touted as an outperformer over the medium term.

The business is a leader in the bulk purchase annuity (BPA) market. This market has grown significantly, from £10 billion in 2016 to over £50 billion in 2022, and may grow further as only 15% of UK defined benefit programs have been transferred to insurance providers.

In 2022, Legal & General was the UK’s top BPA provider, handling the most significant buy-in and buy-out transactions worth £7.2 billion.

Some investors may be concerned about a change at the top following the retirement of Sir Nigel Wilson. And there is also the issue of the share price being lower than it was five years ago and a year ago. However, looking beyond this, the company is in a strong position, and is expected to benefit from the improving macroeconomic environment – ​​particularly within its investment division.

Collectively, these factors reinforce the notion that the dividend is at least safe. There really doesn’t seem to be any catch.

