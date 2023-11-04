The diversity divide: why we need to get better at building boards

(ALAMY/PA)

Although some progress has been made toward improving diversity on boards, many companies have been slow to do so or have lagged behind. The proportion of female and minority ethnic candidates on the boards of the UK’s largest listed companies fell sharply last year for the first time, according to Spencer Stuart’s 2023 UK Board Index. This includes a 44% decline in newly appointed NEDs from minority ethnic backgrounds and a 13% decline in new NEDs who are first-time directors.

The picture appears to be even worse for quoted growth companies. According to Women on Boards UK research published last year, half of companies outside the FTSE 350 missed the target of having one third of their board roles being women. Research from Aeditat Ownership Dataset also found that 42% of all AIM listed companies had no women on their boards in 2022.

Clearly much still remains to be done.

Barriers to achieving diversity

Building a diverse board is essential for the success of businesses. Recent research from the Financial Reporting Council found that higher levels of gender diversity on FTSE350 boards is related to better future financial performance. Unfortunately, views on diversity at the board level remain mixed, especially among smaller companies. Responses to our recent NED survey with the Quoted Companies Alliance, which surveyed over 100 NEDs at quoted growth companies, revealed that diversity is still a divisive topic.

Diversity is sometimes disparaged as a “box ticking” exercise that encourages positive discrimination at the expense of the best candidate; This notion stems from the comment that “the right people are better than diversity.” While we acknowledge that growth companies need the best talent on the table, we need to move away from the notion that the two concepts are mutually exclusive.

Starting from first principles, diversity, perhaps best formulated as cognitive diversity, helps challenge assumptions and refine strategic decision making. In contrast, ‘groupthink’ prevents leaders from listening to alternative views and is known to create blindness in decision making.

road ahead

It’s time to shift the dial on this. The focus should be on the changes that are necessary to bring about change.

Although there are inevitable growing pain points from market pressure to implement a quota-driven governance structure, there are also some clear wins that will inevitably lead to better outcomes.

At its core, broadening the pool of diverse talent requires a market-wide strategy. We need to address structural imbalances to ensure that boards have access to a broader pool of talent. This will be achieved through better education, management, sponsorship and guidance. All market participants have agency in doing this and as the largest advisor to growth companies on AIM, we are working on initiatives to help improve this.

Boards also need to take a close look at their selection process and ask the right questions. Has any assessment been done regarding skill gaps on the board? Are the required skills clearly defined and made the primary focus in the recruitment process? Is the hiring process carefully designed to deliver strategic results? A thorough and carefully designed selection process will help establish the right combination of background, experience and skills. As the saying goes “You get back what you put in.”

All new NEDs should have a full, formal and tailored induction when they start, allowing them to understand the role and the Board’s expectations of their performance.

There is no doubt that the expectations and demands on boards are constantly evolving. If companies want to meet these expectations, they need to prioritize creating a diverse board with a mix of perspectives, ideas and approaches to help them navigate an increasingly complex, unpredictable and challenging business landscape. There has never been a better time than now to start doing things differently; Boards need to embrace diversity, after all, by design it should drive better results.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com