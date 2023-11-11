Andrew Friedman is a writer, editor, podcast producer, and host of independent podcasts Andrew talks to the chef, currently in its sixth year. He has co-authored more than 25 cookbooks. Additionally, he is an assistant professor in the School of Graduate and Professional Studies at the Culinary Institute of America.

Below, Andrew shares five key insights from his new book, The Dish: The Lives and Labor Behind One Plate of Food, Listen to the audio version read by Andrew himself in the Next Big Idea app.

1. Despite appearances to the contrary, most restaurant meals are priced lower than they should be.

There is a famous decades-old anecdote about the late French chef Paul Bocuse. This story is one that people in the restaurant industry still share with each other and their guests. And it continues to provoke laughter and knowing nods:

Once, when Bocuse was visiting with a table of diners at his restaurant, a member of the party asked him, “Who’s cooking our dinner while you’re here?” His response: “The same people cook it when I come back there,” meaning in the kitchen. This story has been around for decades because it refutes a myth about the professional kitchen, namely that the chef does all the cooking.

In fact, a cook, if he cooks at all, does the bare minimum. Most of his time is spent managing the entire restaurant system, training his team members, tasting and then orchestrating elements of various dishes prepared by others throughout the day, what is called “rushing” the restaurant. Is. Moving parts during service, i.e. when food is being prepared and served to guests. Most of the physical work is done by prep cooks, line cooks, and assistant cooks – people we don’t see when we eat food unless the kitchen is open and visible to guests.

Beyond restaurants, food, no matter where it comes from, requires more people than you might expect to grow it and then harvest and pack it.

“In reality, a chef, if he cooks at all, does it minimally.”

An example is a meat refiner whose family operation transports a variety of animals from pasture to restaurant. Even this relatively small business employs a team of stable workers, two slaughterers, butchers, packers, helpers, and delivery truck drivers, and that does not include a USDA inspector, for whom he needs, at the farm’s expense, an office. It is legally required to provide. A dedicated landline telephone. Add up all the component parts of a meal and the ingredients needed to prepare them, and we begin to understand what owner-operators have known for generations: restaurant food, however overwhelming it may sometimes seem. This is generally priced below what is necessary for the restaurant and its suppliers to make a significant profit and/or operate with a comfortable margin.

2. Most restaurateurs are not committed to their chosen industry at the beginning of their working lives.

Even though we live in a time when chefs can potentially become celebrities and make lucrative livings, the culinary trade has retained its historical reputation as a dirty, low-paying, and unskilled profession. Accordingly, young people, as they did in the 1970s and 1980s, often wander around a bit, or even try one or more different fields, before they move on and pursue professional careers. Start working or training in the kitchen.

In my book, we meet a former musician, a former aspiring photographer, and a few former nomads who chose aimlessness over any other profession, from cooking to awakening their imagination. In most cases, cooks-in-waiting need a portal – a restaurant job that excites and irritates them (in a good way) until, sometimes after a period of years, they realize That cooking is what they want to do. Often the portal is a random job taken during high school or college to earn tuition or spending money that unexpectedly activates one’s inner chef.

Another factor delaying one’s commitment to the pro kitchen: family resistance, which is no longer as strong as it used to be. Of the characters in the book, only two experienced significant parental pressure to take the kitchen path, although in one case it was particularly harsh. Silver Lining? This helped the chef prove his parents wrong and fueled his success.

3. Sometimes the simplest looking jobs are the most complex.

Following the core elements of a dish throughout its life cycle, from farm or field to plate, we meet people doing things we may never have considered in much detail.

In some cases, the person whose job is most deceptively complex is the owner-operator himself. For example, we meet many farmers who operate largely on instinct driven by years of experience. We also meet a chef who can tell when a steak is cooked just by looking at the outside. The vintner we meet (because our dish is sauced with the reduction of one of his red wine blends) can tell, just by looking at their color and shape, that the grapes on his vines are growing well. or require supplemental nutrients.

“We even meet a chef who can tell when a steak is cooked just by looking at the outside.”

Other roles are more surprising in their complexity. For example, we meet a farm’s delivery truck driver for this particular dish. Based in Chicago, the driver must find parking for his truck at various restaurants throughout the day to deliver the farm’s food to them. It’s the stuff of reality competition television shows. He does it with good humor and confidence and without the aid of GPS or order fulfillment software, which never impressed me.

For all the experts in the book, there is only one person I met whose job I don’t think I could do with proper training, and that’s food delivery in a big city. I’m pretty sure I would find it extremely stressful and ultimately, I would fail. Like most other specializations required to provide a plate of food, delivery is one that is tailored to certain types of personalities and temperaments, and demands more skill than looks.

4. Restaurants and farms, like people, involve countless intersecting systems.

Plate One is explained during restaurant service. We follow a table’s main course, a meat course, from the moment the party orders until the dish is presented to them 75 minutes later, followed by the other delicious dishes that make up their dinner. As soon as the elements of the dish are prepared, we break away from the action to meet the restaurant employee who handled it, the farmer whose business it came from, or another member of the restaurant’s extended professional web. Finally, we finally return to the action at the restaurant.

During this time, we observe the various systems that enable restaurants to run and the picture that emerges is not dissimilar to our view of the human body. For example, in what might be considered a restaurant’s leveraged system, the restaurant might be asked to receive revenue from guests and spend it on payroll, food purchases, rent or mortgage payments, and other expenses. Other systems in this building will be the bar and dishwashing departments. Then there are the hospitality systems, i.e., the servers, which deliver products from other systems to guests, and bring back any waste.

To understand the reach of just one system, let’s look at the hospitality system. We can think of it as a hybrid of the nervous and circulatory systems in humans – specifically, neurons as servers and blood cells as food runners. What do I mean by that? Well, servers communicate information that triggers other actions. They convey each guest’s wishes to the kitchen, which then prepares certain dishes for them. Food runners are circulatory systems as they transport nutrients (in this case, plated food) and remove waste (empty dishes and glasses) from the table. This is a hybrid system because servers often play the role of runners, and runners are sometimes dressed in the role of server by customers, such as when a course is delivered to the table and they ask the runner to add something to their order. Call for.

“In the meantime, we observe the various systems that enable restaurants to run and the picture that emerges is not dissimilar to our approach to the human body.”

We can say the same about farms: greenhouse managers, pickers, cleaners, packers, drivers, and others work in synchronicity to keep product flowing and revenue flowing. We can think about restaurants and especially farms – without any strings attached. -Organic enterprises. We romanticize them and their actions. In fact, their component parts have consequences in any production-oriented industry.

Like people, restaurants and farms appear as single, integrated entities. But inside, where we can’t see, is an astonishing collection of interacting systems that run the organism and, we hope, maintain its life.

5. To the general population of restaurant patrons, the role of the dishwasher is one of the most underestimated and misunderstood.

First, restaurant plates are generally not deposited in the dish area until the end of breakfast, lunch or dinner service. We’ve all seen old movies where a customer realizes they don’t have their wallet and they have to wash dishes in exchange for food at the end of the night. That saying is not based on reality. Restaurants have limited supplies so dirty utensils must be cleaned and sanitized, dried and returned to the kitchen on a rolling basis. If the Dish Pit is unable to remain operational, lines may be backed up, seated customers’ food may be delayed in arriving, tables may not be vacant when they need to honor the next round of reservations, and so on.

As for those who have been in dishwasher positions, overgeneralizing – but only slightly – tends to split them into two groups: those who may spend their working lives in this role, and those for whom it is Kitchen is a gateway to life. Washing dishes is and always has been the main point of entry for would-be chefs and cooks. The job that is considered the dirtiest and least glamorous turns out to be just as important as the most visible and famous position, which is kind of the point. Everyone matters. Everyone should be appreciated.

To hear the audio version read by author Andrew Friedman, download the Next Big Idea app today:

Source: nextbigideaclub.com