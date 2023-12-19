The dire state of our technology infrastructure

Infrastructure problems. getty

Isn’t technology amazing? We can buy almost anything on Amazon. We can call almost anyone in the county – in the world! We can FaceTime. We can do TikTok. We can tweet. We can do a podcast. We can stream. We can find love. We can check our heart, sugar and how many steps we walk every day. We can close the books. We can find customers. We can advertise. We can build. We can innovate. Amazing, definitely.

When it works.

When we can afford it.

When it doesn’t make us crazy.

Let’s take a look at the components of infrastructure that challenge our personal and professional lives – and some opportunities – however tenuous – for digital managers to come to the rescue when frustration – and cost – overwhelms us.

Communications

This is particularly challenging. Cell phone coverage in the US is uneven – even in populated areas. 5G is rationed by CFOs. AT&T and Verizon cell phone coverage is extremely poor in my densely populated area. I would have to leave my house to get a second one (costing more than gold) – or drive unless my phone actually worked. There are dead zones everywhere, but we know where they are – which helps when we have to make important calls or zoom with confidence. Cell service is also extremely expensive compared to other parts of the world – including India, Japan, South Korea, and all of Western Europe – where coverage is widespread and costs are about half that in the US.

Sidenote #1: It took me over four hours to switch cell phone carriers – and then both phones started accepting the same calls.

Here is some data:

“In Argentina, data plans for cell phones are available for as little as $4.00 USD per month. How is this possible when Americans pay an average of about $114 per month for their cell phone bills?

“According to a recent study, US data plans ‘Are some of the most expensive in the world.’ Americans pay on average about 40% more than people living in France, Japan and Israel, who enjoy comparable Internet speeds.

enterprise technology

Annual global technology spending in the US is approaching $7T – $2T. But the percentage of failure of enterprise technology projects is very high. It has always been astronomical. Large network, ERP, CRM and analytics projects fail all the time. In fact, most of these projects fail at huge cost to the companies that launch them. A staggering 70% of digital transformation projects fail. Gartner Group reports that 55% – 75% of all ERP projects fail. Failure continues across industries year after year, decade after decade. If ever there was a case of inexplicable generalization, this is it.

disposable

How many different interfaces do you encounter every day? You use one for email, another for your analytics applications, and another for your browser: in a given day, the average “user” uses about 10 applications per day (and 30 per month). Works with – all different interfaces. We also download apps at an incredible rate: The average American has 80 apps downloaded on their phone – all with different looks and feels. I especially like this: “74 percent of respondents currently have more than five apps open simultaneously while 16 percent have 15 or more apps open simultaneously, How much time do we all spend learning how to operate applications?

passwords

How many passwords do you have? Do you remember them? Do you have to reset them on a regular basis? Have you written them all down? (I hope not.) How many of the “new” ones are actually “old” that you hope won’t be rejected because they’ve been used in the last year – or month? It’s getting worse with 2- and 3-factor authentication. What if you don’t have your phone ready to approve a “push”? What happens if your phone runs out of power? (For the record, the average user has 100(passwords).)

The number and severity of security breaches is skyrocketing. Even the Defense Department was breached without anyone knowing how bad the breach actually was. Surprising, given the trends:

“About 110.8 million user accounts were breached in Q2 2023, with the US accounting for about 45% of the global figure.”

Well then.

internet access

Internet access in the US is extremely expensive compared to the rest of the developed world. What’s worse is that it doesn’t always work. How is that so? “According to Broadband Now, currently, approximately 42 million Americans do not have access to broadband”?

there’s more:

“This is what the Milken Institute Review says “Nearly two out of five US households live in areas with only one or two Internet service providers (ISPs) and 70 million Americans have only one option. Compare this to France, where everyone has a choice of at least four ISPs (and Parisians have 29!), or the UK, where most people have a choice of six.,

“In other words, if you live in an area with only one internet service provider, that company can basically charge whatever they want for their monthly services. “People will pay because they have no other option.”

time spent badly

Have you ever wondered how much time you spend on all this? How much time do you spend analyzing whether or not you should upgrade your phone, wondering if this is the month you cut the cord – or find your password? (Why do so few of us use a password manager?) How many hours do we spend analyzing, obfuscating, and optimizing? Is there a conspiracy around these digital distractions? Are providers of digital products and services trying to divert our attention by quietly increasing fees?

The timing of all this is curious. As more and more transactions move online, the cost and quality of digital infrastructure are rising and falling in almost perfect synchrony. What’s worse, it’s all related to increasing digital interdependence, where the few gain financial advantage over the many – as far as access, quality, fees, revenue, competition, innovation and profit (AKA a level playing field) is concerned. As long as there is a balance between, everything is good. ,

It is surprising how easily everyone accepts an enterprise failure rate of, for example, 75% for ERP projects. Or how many times a day their internet crashes. Or how many calls were dropped. Or how much money it costs to call each other on a phone that actually works. Or use the Internet effectively so they can work from home. Or how hidden passwords completely eliminate their ability to function in the digital world.

Digital savior?

Can we be saved from this “disturbing” digital infrastructure? Unfortunately, some solutions are political. Net neutrality is an older solution to some of these, and subsidies are even more difficult to obtain. Without competition, costs are likely to remain high, unless a large number of consumers protest with their pocketbooks intact. But this is also unrealistic, because we all need our digital toys to live and work, and the trends toward industry consolidation are powerful. The password problem is solvable because it is under your control. Password managers work well for most of us, but they aren’t perfect, so do some due diligence before choosing one.

Enterprise technology project failure can be reduced with some discipline in the project selection and management process. but it comes down to discipline “What Are You Prepared to Do?” Social class. references to The Untouchables And Sean Connery’s classic question is appropriate. Most managers and their executive bosses avoid difficult problems even when large projects are closed. The good news is that enterprise technology projects don’t necessarily have to fail. They can be saved with the right managers and executives committed to taking tough decisions at the right time, even if the decisions affect their long-time corporate friends. Is this type of discipline beyond reach? Mostly it is, but it’s certainly closer than replacing the amount everyone pays for cell phone service or Internet access.

Usability? In a world of competing apps, a standard interface is unlikely now and forever – even if “user interface principles” were available to designers. In fact, creative interfaces that violate subjective look and feel are rewarded by the marketplace. The main thing is to think deeply about how many apps you really need. The smaller the number, the easier it is to navigate. But we all know that an increasing number of activities are enabled by apps on your phone. So it’s impossible to reduce the number of apps and interface – you have to learn.

conclusion

Regardless of how you feel about any of these infrastructure challenges – and we face many more – there is no doubt that when operational and strategic technology refuse to marry, So there is a risk of collapse, no matter how attractive it may seem to the wedding party – the clients who pay the bills. Just extrapolate a little. What happens when the number of passwords you manage reaches 200 and the number of applications you use daily increases to 50? What happens when enterprise technology projects collapse under their own financial weight? What happens when cell phones and access to the Internet become so expensive for the common man that he cannot afford it? What happens when you can’t remember where the dead zones are? What happens when everyone drives to Starbucks at the same time to connect?

You might be disappointed as you read about the steps a digital savior should take. They are lame. The challenges are here to stay – with more on the way. Chatgpt: what to do You Thinking? Can you save us?