Pune, India, December 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global diatomite market size It was valued at US$1.06 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from US$1.12 billion in 2023 to US$1.68 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2023-2030.

Diatomite is a nature-forming sedimentary rock composed of the fossilized remains of diatoms. It has various properties including low density, high surface area and high porosity, making it ideal for various industrial applications. Growing demand for water filtration systems and increasing construction activities are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights™ This is mentioned in a report titled, "Diatomite Market, 2023-2030,

List of Major Players Present in Diatomite Market Report,

Imerys (France)

EP Minerals (US)

Showa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Calgon Carbon Corporation (US)

Decolite Management Group, LLC (US)

Diatomit CJSC (Armenia)

Jilin Yuantong Mineral Co., Ltd. (China)

Nova Industries Limited (Kenya)

Reade International Corporation (US)

Seema Minerals and Metals (India)

Scope and divisions of the report:

report properties Description forecast period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 5.9% 2030 price projection US$1.68 billion Market size in 2022 US$1.06 billion historical data 2017-2021 number of pages 280 report coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends segments covered Area covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Diatomite Market Growth Drivers Increasing demand for the product due to its unique properties driving market growth Increasing focus of major players on capacity expansion to drive market growth

segment

Increasing use in various applications to boost growth of calcined segment

By type, the market has been divided into calcined, flux-calcined and natural. The calcined market segment has the largest market share. This growth is attributed to the widespread use of calcined grades in various industrial applications such as insulation, absorbent and improved filtration agents and as a functional additive in coatings, plastics and paints.

Increasing use of the product as a filter aid is supporting the growth of the segment

Based on application, the market is classified into filter aids, cementitious materials, fillers, absorbents and others. The filter aids segment holds a major diatomite market share due to the widespread use of diatomaceous earth as a filter aid removes fine particles from liquids by forming a porous layer on top of the filter medium.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Covid-19 impact

Low demand for diatomite during pandemic hinders market growth

The COVID-19 pandemic hurt the growth of the diatomite market. Significant disruption in the supply chain and declining demand for products hindered market growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, the slowdown of filtration and manufacturing activities, which are the primary users of diatomaceous earth, has led to a decrease in demand for diatomaceous earth.

report coverage

The report offers:

Key growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insight into regional development.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by market players.

The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions.

drivers and restrictions

Increasing demand for the product due to its unique properties driving market growth

The properties of diatomite, such as low density, high surface area and high porosity, are increasing its demand in real applications such as the construction industry. These properties can increase the durability and strength of concrete and reduce its carbon footprint by reducing the amount of cement required.

However, the availability of few alternatives to diatomaceous earth used in specific applications is expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

regional insight

Growing Demand for Diatomaceous Earth to Aid Market Growth in North America

North America is expected to have the largest diatomite market share during the forecast period. The United States is the major contributor to the North American market. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for diatomaceous earth in various applications.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for diatomaceous earth from various industries such as health care, agriculture, and food & beverage.

competitive landscape

Increasing focus of major players on capacity expansion to drive market growth

Major players in the diatomite market include EP Minerals, Imerys, Calgon Corporation, Showa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Diacolite Management Group, LLC, and others. The increasing focus of these key market players is on capacity expansion, joint ventures, acquisitions, new product launches and partnerships to drive market growth.

Major Industry Development

May 2021 – ATPGroup and Imerys partnered to develop filtration solutions for various industries. The partnership will leverage ATPGroup’s filtration technology expertise and Imery’s mineral-based solutions knowledge to create innovative products from diatomaceous earth that will help meet customer needs in a variety of sectors.

