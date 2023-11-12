The diamond industry is facing a 20% drop in prices and is worried that Gen Z is no longer interested in its stones

When the world’s most important diamond buyers arrived at De Beers’ offices in Botswana late last month, they were presented with a rare offer by their hosts: the option to buy nothing.

De Beers sells its rough diamonds in a series of tightly scripted sales, where selected buyers are typically expected to take up all of their contracted allocation at a price set by De Beers, or face potential penalties in the future. Is. But with prices continuing to fall around the world, the one-time diamond monopoly has been forced to allow greater flexibility, eventually lifting restrictions entirely.

The concessions are the latest in a series of increasingly desperate moves across the industry to stem this year’s slide in diamond prices, as buyers are stuck with swollen stockpiles due to lagging consumer demand. De Beers’ great rival, Russian miner Alrosa PJSC, has already canceled all its sales for two months, while markets in India – the major harvesting and trading hub – have themselves banned imports.

At a recent De Beers sale, its buyers, mostly from India and Antwerp, took advantage of unusual flexibility to buy only $80 million worth of uncut gems. De Beers would normally have expected to transfer between $400 million and $500 million on such a sale. Apart from the early days of the pandemic – when sales were halted entirely – the company has not sold so few gems since it began making results public in 2016.

The speed and severity of the decline in diamond prices surprised many.

The industry has been one of the great winners of the global pandemic, as buyers stuck at home turned to diamond jewelery and other luxury purchases. But as economies opened up, demand fell sharply, leaving many in business with excess stock that they had purchased for a lot of money.

What seemed like a coolness soon turned into a downpour. The US economy, by far the industry’s most important market, is faltering under rising inflation pressures, while China, a key growth market, has been hit by a real estate crisis that has shaken consumer confidence. To make matters worse, the rebel laboratory-grown diamond industry began making large profits in some key areas.

While there are many different categories of diamonds, by and large the prices of wholesale polished diamonds have fallen by about 20% this year, with a more dramatic decline in rough – or uncut – stones, which have fallen by 35%. %, although late but the sharpest decline has occurred. Summer and early autumn.

The industry response was to shut down supply in an almost unprecedented manner, which ultimately appears to be working.

Prices have increased between 5% and 10% in some small tender sales and auctions over the past week as shortages of some stones have begun to emerge. With Indian factories set to reopen next month after a prolonged closure on Diwali, there is new confidence that the worst is over.

“The diamond industry has successfully taken action to stabilize things,” said Anish Agarwal, partner at specialist diamond advisory firm Gemdax. “This creates a window now to rebuild confidence.”

The fall in diamond prices coincides with weakness in the luxury sector. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, the luxury titan with 75 labels from Christian Dior to Bulgari, has disappointed investors this year as China’s recovery weakened and demand from U.S. consumers waned, with stocks plunging since mid-April. Its value has declined by more than $100 billion. On Friday, Cartier owner Richemont reported a surprise decline in earnings as revenue from luxury watches unexpectedly fell and high-end consumers reined in spending.

Yet the diamond industry has some unique characteristics that make it more vulnerable to declines in consumer demand. De Beers sells its gems through 10 sales each year, in which buyers – known as sightholders – generally have to accept the price and quantity offered.

When prices are rising, as was the case over the past two years, these buyers are often encouraged to speculate, betting that paying now for unprofitable stones will be profitable if prices continue to rise. Buyers are also rewarded for making large purchases by being given larger allocations in the future, known in the industry as “buying for position”.

These mechanisms often lead to speculative bubbles, which burst when consumer demand slows and inventories of polished diamonds increase.

In response, Alrosa stopped selling diamonds altogether for two months, while the Indian diamond sector imposed a moratorium on imports that would last until mid-December. De Beers has allowed its customers to refuse all purchases without any impact on future allocations for the last two sales of the year.

While the two major diamond miners have a long history of cutting supply or refusing to deliver certain goods to buyers when demand is weak, the speed and scale of the joint actions is highly unusual outside of a major crisis such as the pandemic outbreak.

Although prices have stopped falling – and are rising again in some areas – much will depend on the crucial holiday season, which stretches from Thanksgiving to Chinese New Year, and large miners who have accumulated large stocks of unsold gems. Have done so, how do we bring them back into the market.

There also remains uncertainty in the industry about how much of the slowdown is due to macroeconomic weakness, versus more worrisome changes in consumer choices. Lab-grown diamonds have made rapid progress in some key segments of the market, while concerns remain in the industry about whether Gen Z consumers view diamonds the same way as previous generations.

“We expect there will be some cyclical recovery in the diamond markets,” said Christopher LaFemina, an analyst at Jefferies. “But we believe there are also structural issues here that could lead to weaker-than-expected demand over the longer term.”

