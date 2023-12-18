The Democrats built an impressive economy. Can this save Joe Biden?

In an increasingly fragmented media landscape, the appeal of influencers to campaigns on both sides is clear. Their audiences trust them and, according to political media buyers, are significantly cheaper than political television advertising. Maker-focused companies told Semaphore that influencer programs are particularly effective at inexpensively obtaining voter and supporter emails and signatures and sending rapid response messages. Campaigns and causes are like creator networks because they can find influencers who they feel can reach their desired audience, and provide them with some guidance and messaging.

Relatively loose federal election rules also allow influencer speech to be more opaque than traditional advertising. While campaigns must disclose that they are paying the companies that contract influencers, it is not obvious to the average viewer that they are looking at someone who is an unofficial paid spokesperson. It also allows campaigns and causes to get paid to promote their message, even when platforms like TikTok ban direct political advertising.

Since 2020, a cottage industry of companies has emerged looking to service campaigns and connect with influencers and others with large and medium-sized social media followings. Some, like advocacy, focus largely on connecting individuals with political ideologies to issues. The organization, which was founded in 2021, has built an impressive network of over 200 creators, and has worked on Senate races, ballot initiatives, and pressure campaigns for various left-leaning causes. Last year, the organization’s influencer network helped recruit phone bankers to help Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, raised awareness in Pennsylvania about a controversial county commissioners race with a viral video viewed more than 600,000 times, and Received vote for Wisconsin State Supreme Court. Race.

Perelmutter said that as political strategists have seen traditional TV viewership decline, many have begun to invest money in the sector. Early next year, his company plans to launch a Creator application, somewhat reminiscent of Tinder, that allows influencers to be “matched” or “matched” with various causes or campaigns. , about which they may feel passionate.

Other organizations have reversed that formula. Unlike AtAdvocacy, which focuses largely on connecting political figures to causes, Social Currents works with influential talent agencies to connect issues with non-political creators who are passionate about certain causes or candidates. Can. In a preview of the company’s annual impact report shared with Semaphore, the organization said that 70% of the creators it worked with in 2023 were “from outside the political arena, expanding the progressive space for creators with “Continued our mission to build and invest.” ,

In an interview with Semaphore, Social Currents CEO Ashwath Narayanan said the company paid out more than a million dollars to influencers last year. He said with the company’s first major presidential election cycle coming up next year, the organization expects that number to be even higher.

“In 2022, we saw it happen a little bit at the last minute, but for 2024, people are already planning,” he said. “I can’t compare it to 2020 because we didn’t do any work then, but we’re seeing more people starting to think about their Creator Plan now.”

