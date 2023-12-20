The decline in inflation in Britain is welcome, but it will not erase the pain of two years

Photograph: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

After all, Britain’s inflation has fallen so sharply that it is catching up with countries like France, where the annual rate of price rise has fallen sharply this year.

At 3.9% last month, the headline figure is almost double the 2% target set for the Bank of England, but well below the peak of 11.1% in October last year and below the 5.3% target set by Rishi Sunak for the end of 2023. Is.

What’s even better is that many prices have declined month over month. On supermarket shelves, packets of white and wholemeal sliced ​​loaves and cakes all fell between October and November after rising in the same period a year earlier.

However, as others including unions, think tanks and the Labor Party have pointed out, the cost-of-living crisis of the past two years is still keenly felt by many. Food prices last month were 29% higher than in September 2021, and energy prices were 66% higher.

This helps explain why, in a recent survey by the Resolution Foundation thinktank, twice as many households said their financial situation was in a worse shape in the autumn than those who said their situation had improved. .

Much of the decline in food costs is related to the decline in oil prices, which play a large role in the budgets of transportation companies. The recent decline in the price of oil is primarily in response to falling demand in much of Asia and Europe, where higher interest rates have weighed on consumer and business spending.

Higher interest rates in Britain have so far proven less effective in persuading service companies to reduce price rises, prompting the National Institute of Economic and Social Research to say that “inflation is on course to reach the Bank of England’s target”. There’s still some way to go before that.” ,

Service companies – from marketing firms to large banks – have reversed this trend, and attribute their consistent price increases to higher employee salaries. Excluding fuel and food from the inflation rate gives a measure of core inflation, and it fell only to 5.1% from 5.7%.

Will service companies stop bearing higher costs during 2024? This is a major concern for the Bank of England and appears to be the main reason interest rates will remain high next year.

Conversely, investors have cut their forecasts for when the central bank will start lowering interest rates, fully pricing in next May, possibly as early as March.

This is a sign of the growing disconnect between markets and interest rate setters. Traders are betting that central banks cannot risk a recession by keeping rates high for much longer, especially in 2024, when most countries will hold key parliamentary elections.

Central bankers, in the main, are reluctant to signal early cuts if they give consumers comfort about the prospect of a return to cheap borrowing, thereby boosting demand and with it consumer prices. It is a game of cat and mouse and the outcome is uncertain.

In France, the economy is going through a dramatic recession, and without interest rate cuts, there are fears of rising unemployment and increased social unrest. If service companies insist on passing on the pain of higher costs to their customers, this may be Britain’s fate next year.

