Eurozone economy shrank slightly in third quarter 2023 as inventory levels fell more than expected

Advertisement

The eurozone economy contracted slightly in the third quarter of 2023 under pressure from changes in inventory levels as well as weak economic sentiment.

The third estimate of quarter-on-quarter eurozone gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the third quarter of 2023 came on Thursday morning, coming in at -0.1%. That was down 0.1% from Q2, but in line with analyst estimates.

The third estimate for year-on-year eurozone GDP also came in at 0%, a sharp decline from analyst estimates of 0.6% for Q3 2022 as well as 0.1%.

This was the first GDP decline since the last quarter of 2022 and was further affected by fixed expenditure remaining mostly flat. Exports declined by 1.1% and imports also declined by 1.2%. However, households spent more, with consumption increasing by 0.3%. Public expenditure also increased to 0.3% from 0.2% in the previous quarter.

Malta saw the largest increase in GDP from Q2 at 2.4%, followed by Poland at 1.5% and Cyprus at 1.1%. The deepest decline was seen in Ireland, which sank to -1.9%, followed by Estonia with -1.3% and Finland with -0.9%.

Italy’s economy expanded 0.1%, while Spain’s economy expanded 0.3%. However, France’s economy fell -0.1%, and Germany followed suit with a decline of -0.1%. The Netherlands also saw a contraction of -0.2% in Q3 2023.

Ahead of the Eurozone GDP release, the EUR/USD pair climbed 0.08% to around 1.0770, however, this gain may be short-lived, as demand for the US dollar is on the rise, especially now that Eurozone data is better than expected. He has come weak.

Employment increased in the euro zone and the European Union

However, employment in both the euro zone and the EU rose 0.2%, compared with 0.1% in the previous quarter.

Lithuania and Malta both saw the largest increases in employment at 1.4%, followed by Spain at 1.3%. The largest declines in employment were seen in Estonia, falling by -0.9%, followed by the Czech Republic, which fell by -0.7%, and Finland, also falling by -0.6%.

However, the upcoming inflation print and the European Central Bank’s (ECB) reactions and future interest rate decisions will be important in determining the GDP numbers for the final quarter of the year.

ECB board members like Isabelle Schnabel have been very vocal about whether the central bank needs more interest rate hikes as an option if inflation does not rapidly return to the 2% target. However, after the last few inflation reports have eased somewhat, this harsh stance may soon change.

S&P Global also highlighted that it thinks the eurozone economy is headed for a softer path next year, which could mean the ECB may raise rates earlier than expected if the trend of low inflation continues. Can start cutting.

Source