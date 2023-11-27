In May, an Amazon worker in Indiana died after hitting his head on a conveyor belt.

According to OSHA, the company was cited for “serious” safety citations.

However, the company could have been fined a maximum of $7,000.

over the past few years, Amazon’s security record It has come under scrutiny by labor advocates and families of people who have died or been injured while working in its warehouses.

A new report from the Washington Post highlights how little consequences e-commerce giants face when their employees die on the job, even when state regulators believe they are responsible. ​It’s Amazon’s fault for not providing adequate security.

The newspaper pointed to a May incident in Indiana, where 20-year-old Amazon worker Cass Grusbach died of serious injuries after hitting her head on a conveyor belt while traveling on an elevated elevator.

According to OSHA records Amazon, which earns hundreds billions of revenues Each quarter was fined $7,000, the maximum fine in the state, although Indiana regulators found that the warehouse could have done more to fix or manage hazards that were “causing or likely to cause death.” Was,” the Post reported.

“There is no real financial incentive for an employer like Amazon to change its working environment to make it more safe,” Stephen Wagner, an Indiana-based attorney, told the Post.

A study in April using OSHA data found that the rate of worker injuries at Amazon was 70% higher than similar warehouses, and the rate of serious injuries was twice as high as other warehouses. OSHA has previously found that many amazon warehouse Failed to Report worker injuries last.

Business Insider previously reported that regulators have also criticized Amazon’s focus on motion in its warehouses, which results in workers having to “clumsily twist, bend and stretch themselves to pick up items.”

However, Amazon has consistently defended its security record and said it cooperates with investigators. The company also claims to have reduced workplace injuries. According to Amazon, workplace injury rates have declined “by approximately 15%” from 2019 to 2021, as Business Insider previously reported.

“The government’s allegations do not reflect the reality of security on our site,” Amazon spokeswoman Maureen Lynch Vogel told the Post.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider sent outside regular business hours.

Source: www.bing.com