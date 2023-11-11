For months, rumors have been swirling about the financial condition of Austrian property giant Cigna. So its founder René Benko did one of the coolest things ever: he threw a party.

Champagne was flowing under Christmas lights at the ultra-luxurious Hotel Interalpen in Telfs, above Innsbruck, the capital of Tyrol in western Austria, where Cigna is based, and birthplace of the billionaire.

Boney M, disco sensation best known for his 1970s hits Daddy Cool And Rasputin, Regulated Employees. And the defiant Benko made a speech.

Attendees said the entrepreneur has tried to project an image of strength that promises an even more attractive future for his vast property empire than the past.

But eventually the rumors reached Benko – a charismatic businessman who made his first billion dollars before he turned 40.

On Wednesday, almost a year after that party, Cigna, one of Europe’s highest-profile luxury property developers with $27 billion in assets, announced it was undertaking an immediate restructuring. In the process, Benko was ousted from the boardroom by his minority co-investors.

Cigna is not a household name, but it has many properties: the Chrysler Building in New York, the London department store Selfridges, its Berlin counterpart KaDeWe, and countless other high-value developments in some of the most expensive metropolitan real estate in the world.

Cigna to buy Selfridges in joint £4bn deal with Thai Central Group in 2022 © Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg

The scale of Cigna’s debt is not yet clear. They’re in the billions, according to two people familiar with the company’s balance sheet.

Cigna Holding – the central hub of the corporate network – was due to repay €1.3 billion in borrowings this year alone, according to a Cigna document seen by the Financial Times.

The company’s ownership structure is complex: According to two Cigna lenders, many Cigna loans, including hundreds of millions made by European banks, are directly collateralized against individual assets, on a scale that would worry the ECB. There are no others.

According to Cigna, Benco’s foundation is still the majority owner through a network of trusts and holding companies in Austria, Liechtenstein and offshore. But it has become clear in recent months, as the need to raise new capital has become even greater, that some of his co-investors have become unhappy with the way he is running the business.

Cigna’s investors included some of Europe’s wealthiest families, a testament to Benko’s skill as a salesman and networker – and to the years when the group was an irresistible money-making machine.

The shareholder book reads like this who all are there of European capitalism: they include France’s Peugeot family; Tetra Pak rousings; logistics magnate Klaus Michael-Kühne; Roland Berger, founder of the international management consulting company of the same name; Ernst Tanner, chairman of Swiss chocolate group Lindt & Sprüngli; Austrian industrialist Hans Peter Haselsteiner; and pet food tycoon Torsten Toller. Even the heirs of Austrian Formula 1 racing legend Niki Lauda own shares.

The person brought in to mediate between their needs, and for now, to retain Benko’s voting rights while trying to shore up Cigna’s finances, is German restructuring expert Arndt Gewitz. His last major project was to help restructure and save Lufthansa in 2020.

Construction of the Elbtower in Hamburg halted in early November after Cigna fell behind on payments to its builder © Fabia Bimmer/Reuters

“The objective is to find long-term solutions, and that is why it is both responsible and necessary to begin a company-wide consolidation now,” Gewitz said in a statement Wednesday. On Friday, Gewitz, 54, announced the appointment of Ralf Schmitz as “chief restructuring officer” for the group.

“The aim is to prepare a plan for the main stages of the restructuring by the end of November and present it to shareholders,” Gewitz said. “All areas of the Cigna group should be tested.”

Cigna declined to comment for this article. Benko could not be reached for comment.

Gewitz said he believed the quality of Cigna’s underlying assets was good. But he can’t avoid financial pain: The executive must either raise new capital or sell assets in a commercial real estate market stressed by high interest rates and declining office vacancies.

Then there’s the problem of large unfinished projects like the Elbtower in Hamburg – which was inaugurated by Germany’s current Chancellor Olaf Scholz while he was still the city’s mayor – and the Lamar luxury department store development in Vienna, both launched before the property recession. I went.

However, Gewitz’s more immediate issue may be that a €200mn private bond issued by Cigna is due to be repaid at the end of the month.

Financial regulators are racing to determine the extent of the potential financial damage and who stands to lose. The ECB began asking European banks to report their exposure to Cigna last year and has since stepped up its surveillance, according to officials at the Frankfurt Institute. In August, the ECB told lenders to start setting aside provisions for potential losses.

Austrian banks are particularly exposed, primarily Raiffeisen, the country’s largest lender, according to financial regulators.

The Vienna-based lender has sought to reassure its business partners and shareholders over their exposure to the asset group. Most of its loans are secured against assets that it says over-collateralize its risk.

An RBI spokesperson said it could not comment on customer matters.

Thai Central Group, which co-owns some of the most valuable assets in the Cigna stable, such as the Chrysler Building in New York and British department store Selfridges, could emerge as a potential buyer.

Cash-starved Cigna may be willing to accept a lowball offer to save itself, a person close to Cigna said.

Meanwhile, in his native Austria, some people are happily acknowledging Benko’s troubles.

The 46-year-old has long been part of the social scene in Vienna that caters to celebrities and politicians. Officials close to former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz jokingly called Benko “Mr. 64 metres”, in reference to the yachts in the Adriatic he sometimes found himself invited to.

A high profile annual event was his torgeln – a traditional November-time festive celebration from the Tyrol that Benko imported into Vienna and transformed into a spectacular society fixture.

But Benko’s prominence also made him a target. Although no charges have been filed, he is being investigated as part of a broader Austrian investigation into government corruption. Cigna’s Innsbruck headquarters was raided by Austrian police last October.

Public anger has also increased over the business strategy of banks. Two major European retail chains he bought, Germany’s Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof and Austria’s Kika/Leiner, were forced into bankruptcy last year.

In 2018, Benko bought a quarter of Austria’s largest newspaper, Tabloid Kronen Zeitung – and made it clear he wanted more control. This put him in conflict with the majority owner – the Dichand family, of which Christophe Dichand is also the newspaper’s editor.

this was it crone, As is known, it was first revealed that Benko had walked away from the empire he had built. “This is the death knell,” he announced.

