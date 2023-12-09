The deafening silence of UK law firms on anti-Semitism on campus

Protesters wave banners at an anti-Semitism march in London – Alicia Abodunde/Getty Images

Ross Stevens, founder and chief executive of New York-based fund manager Stone Ridge, was once a frequent donor to his alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania.

His millions proved instrumental in the creation of a fintech hub at the college business school, which provided students with leading data analytics to aid their education.

However, in a significant withdrawal of support, Stevens recently canceled a $100 million (£79.5 million) donation, claiming that the Ivy League university has failed to tackle anti-Semitism.

The move comes as university president Elizabeth Magill faces calls to resign after she refused to say whether calling for the “genocide of the Jews” violated school rules.

His comments were similar to those made earlier this month by Harvard University President Claudine Gay, who told a congressional hearing that the school’s commitment to free expression does not include “ideas that are offensive, defamatory, hateful.” Are.

Not surprisingly, these comments sparked anger among those calling for greater protection for Jewish students following the Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7.

Among those calling for more to be done has been one graduate employer in particular: law firms.

Call for action on campus

Last month, hundreds of American companies signed a letter calling on college deans to clamp down on the rise in hate speech and harassment on campuses.

The letter states: “As employers who recruit from each of your law schools, we expect you to ensure that your students who expect to join our firms after graduation are Ready to be an active part of workplace communities that have zero tolerance policies for any form of abuse. “Discrimination or harassment, certainly not of the kind that is happening on some law school campuses.”

The letter was signed by several so-called white shoe law firms, which are the country’s most prestigious organizations known for their clients and high profits.

These included Davis Polk & Wardwell, one of the world’s largest law firms, which in October rescinded job offers to three Columbia and Harvard students who allegedly published papers criticizing Israel’s role in the war. Had signed.

However, when asked by The Telegraph, many of these US companies remained silent on how their London offices have responded to the rise in anti-Semitism in UK universities.

Although the US letter has been sent to some British universities, UK law firms have failed to publicly raise similar concerns about the safety and treatment of Jewish graduate students in this country.

Increase in anti-Semitic incidents

It comes despite the Community Security Trust, a charity protecting Jewish people, reporting that there have been 140 university-related anti-Semitic incidents in the UK since October 7.

This is more than double the 56 incidents recorded in all of 2022.

Earlier this week, students at Cardiff University Jewish Society said: “We now fear for our safety on campus and feel unsafe walking between lectures.”

There are some exceptions also. City law firm Mishcon de Reya last week accused Queen Mary, University of London, of “blatant propaganda” over anti-Semitism on campus after Hitler jokes were allegedly made at Jewish students.

The university responded: “We continue to ask everyone in our diverse and inclusive Queen Mary community to come together to support each other with compassion, understanding and empathy for the pain of others.”

One explanation for the difference in law firm response is the size of the Jewish population in each country.

According to the 2021 UK census, there are approximately 271,000 Jewish people in England and Wales.

In contrast, the Jewish population in the US grew to more than eight million in 2020, meaning greater representation in the legal profession.

“You might think there are a lot of us because we have a lot of people who have managed to get senior roles in firms and as barristers, but the number [in a UK firm] Different than a New York-based firm,” says a London-based lawyer who is Jewish.

‘They are concerned about security’

According to Dana Dennis-Smith, founder of Obelisk Support, which provides flexible legal services, the lack of representation has led to fears in UK law firms that vocal support of Israel could put staff at risk.

,[Law firms] They feel they are being protective by not speaking out more loudly on the issue,” she says. “They’re not sure what the right response is but they’re concerned about safety.”

Some experts say another possible explanation for the slow response is the weak relationship between law firms and universities in Britain.

“Here it is different. Law is an undergraduate subject whereas law schools in the States are graduate schools,” says Professor Graham Zellik, president of the UK Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists.

“Many law graduates in the UK do not enter the legal profession and have no intention of entering the legal profession, and half of the lawyers here did not study law at university.”

Instead US law schools are treated as gatekeepers to white shoe firms and trusted to create a pipeline of new recruits, resulting in more transactional relationships with US law firms.

Others have argued that UK law firms are cautious about saying anything that might upset international clients, including clients from countries hostile to Israel.

Jonathan Turner, chief executive of UK Lawyers for Israel, says: “They will be concerned about the risk of appearing to be supporting one side or the other – especially if it is unnecessary because other organizations are dealing with the issues effectively.”

‘Isolated and unsupported’

It comes as companies that were quick to issue statements on the Black Lives Matter movement and the Ukraine war reconsider their commitments to ethical and green goals, including whether they should be as concerned about political issues as before. But one must be vocal.

“Some workplaces are wondering if this is the right thing to do in the workplace,” says Dennis-Smith. “You are a corporate entity, not an individual.”

Dentons, the world’s largest company by number of employees, came under pressure when it deleted and changed its response to the Israel-Hamas war after an initial statement was criticized for not recognizing deaths in Palestine , as first reported by Law.com.

However, there is a reluctance from UK law firms to intervene in premises for fear of getting things wrong.

As a lawyer for Jewish City says: “The problem with not saying anything is that those who are affected internally will be feeling isolated and unsupported by their organization.”

