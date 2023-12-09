'The Day Before' makes Steam's list of the 10 worst games of all time

Tomorrow fantastic

Amazingly, while 9,000 people are still playing The Day Before on Steam following its shocking, hilarious launch last week, the amount of negative reviews it received has pushed the so-called survival MMO into Steam’s bottom 10 of all time. Has been added to the list of games. ,

The Day Before has collected 15,000 reviews in just a few days and has earned an “overwhelmingly negative” badge, with only 18% of them being positive. This leads it into the bottom 10 list, which is full of really bad games, but there are some “protest” mainstream titles due to some issue or another that angered fans.

Here’s the list of ten below, as it is now, The Day Before Has Arrived:

war of three kingdoms (2021) – 0.99, 10% positive overwatch 2 (2023)- 1.5, 15% positive nba 2k24 (2023)-1.65, 16% positive Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) -1.69, 17% positive Flatout 3: Chaos and Destruction (2011) – 1.70, 17% positive Identification (2018) – 1.72, 17% positive Tomorrow (2023) -1.79, 18% positive Uriel’s ditch (2014) – 1.80, 18% positive Space based DF-9 (2014) – 1.82, 18% positive Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 (2023) -2.09, 21% positive

So, here are some categories, many shovelware old pieces that no one has ever heard of. Some of the big names that people were upset about were Overwatch, MW2, and NBA 2K24, the most impressive overall was Overwatch 2, which scored 225,232 votes. I really forgot why people were He Obsessed with Overwatch 2 on Steam. According to reports, it turned out that two-thirds of the reviews were written by Chinese players, of which 97% of the reviews were negative after the closure of Overwatch 2 with the expiration of the NetEase agreement, so this is the main reason.

The Day Before already has more votes than any game in the top 10 besides OW2, Three Kingdoms, and Mobile Suit Gundam, but it’s about to be surpassed by the last game. I’d put it in the “shovelware” category, but I’d say it’s a more unique case than anything else on this list, given that it launched as a very high-profile title due to its misleading marketing campaign. It did, and at least after release, about half a million people watched the Twitch stream of it. But once players paid $40 for it and saw that it was just lying about its genre, not a survival MMO but a (very bad) extraction shooter? They refunded the money and gave it a largely bad review, which, unlike some “review bombing” campaigns, was certainly deserved. This thing is dead. No patch or fix will save it. And after how much Dave lied about it before launch, it’s not worth the recovery.

