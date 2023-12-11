Tomorrow Holirex

Well the “The Day Before is not a scam” crowd isn’t looking too hot these days. Four days after launch, when The Day Before attracted half a million viewers on Steam after selling Early Access for $40, its developer Fntastic is shutting down entirely, according to a new statement.

just released announcement says that The Day Before “failed financially” and the proceeds are being used to pay off debts. They say they can’t afford to patch the extremely broken game, which launched in a completely different genre than what was originally promised, an extraction shooter rather than a survival MMO.

The message further states that The Day Before did not do any crowdfunding development and that they worked hard for five years to get the game out. but of course they Did Take $40 from everyone who pays for the game in these last four days of launch.

They say that “for now” the servers for The Day Before remain up and running, where somehow, there are still 4,400 concurrent players and a peak of 7,600 in the last 24 hours. Its all-time high on Steam was 38,000 concurrently.

This whole thing was an absolute nightmare. Incredibly misleading trailers showing a game that didn’t even exist, where I’m guessing a significant amount of money was invested in making those locations look real. And even though they were saying the revenue was going toward paying off their loans, any non-returned cash was essentially thrown away by the players. I would venture to guess that there were fierce That amount of refunds wiped out any income they received once players realized what they had actually purchased.

The final product was a strange, broken mess. A Division-like city using purchased assets that saw maybe 3-4 corpses in an hour-long play session. Player vs player battles went haywire and were ruined due to server issues. Sometimes players lose their entire inventory and need to start over. It both A) promised nothing and B) was released completely broken.

In a year when there have been thousands of layoffs in the gaming industry, it’s difficult in theory to see a studio closing down. But fantastic? This is a slightly different matter, and I don’t know what they’ve been doing for the last five years, but they repeatedly lied about what the game was and charged players $40 for a completely alien, broken product. Charged. Now, four days later, they’re taking the money and running, whether they’re spending it on “debt” or not. This was a scam. Maybe the game “existed”, but it was still a scam. Even the studio’s website has been completely wiped out and replaced with a shutdown message. He has also searched his entire YouTube channel.

It smelled like this from the beginning, and while smaller development teams should often be supported in their efforts, I think players have to realize the AAA-level promises between a studio of this size and a complete unknown. Reputation cannot be trusted. Really don’t want to see this happen again.

