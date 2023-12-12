The current trauma we are experiencing

In the 1970s, American author and futurist Alvin Toffler asserted that the Western world was suffering from “future shock”, the challenge of times too great, too radical, too fast for our social minds. He tapped a vein: an information technology revolution was underway (Intel’s microchip, the basis of modern computers, debuted in 1971). Today the “IT revolution” is a thing of the past, and future shock has morphed into what author and documentarian Douglas Rushkoff once called “present shock.” As the subtitle of his 2014 book states, the present shocks when everything happens now, The common thread here is our hyper-technological consumerist society that happily ignores the lessons of the past and dismisses history as a collection of stupidity and evil – or just plain boring.

If you’re on the Web and your heart rate is high, you’ve undoubtedly noticed that things happen faster. Memes, debates, topics, complaints, cancellations appear out of thin air, and reactions and comments arrive almost instantly. Rushkoff is right; This is a type of “current shock”. We wake up in one world and sleep in another. But the idea that the world is changing very rapidly is matched by another that sings a different song. Scientific discovery and innovation are not on an exponential curve. There are tweets. And that’s a big difference. We look at the rapidly changing landscape and believe that we are solving cold fusion or even creating flying cars. Were not. Some people stop to wonder if all that “change” is just a lot of mindless gossip. Are we “rapidly” turning into a shallow and confused society? This appears to be a defensive position. For that matter, there seems to be a concern.

The recovery of Cicero’s lost letters by the famous early humanist Petrarch is a significant moment in European history. Here a new world – the early Renaissance – was born and was replaced and improved by the study of the old. It was as if humanity wanted to discover and nurture its best, so the greats of the classic Roman Greek world came together to discover and innovate for the future. But today our culture seems indifferent and even dismissive of human beings and their potential. Studying the past is not an adventure. Studying ourselves from a positive perspective seems like studying error-prone idiotic creatures with bias. what a drag. This kind of self-praise would make no sense in a healthy, humanistic world, but our modern obsession with the possibility of being really smart. machinery A self-important anti-humanism keeps anti-humanism alive and active. If we are, after all, error prone, stupid, and deeply biased, then the pursuit of better AI not only makes sense, it also seems to be a moral imperative. And. Here we are.

Big data, data-driven AI, data analytics, and the like are clearly important as a means to business or scientific ends, but it is downright bizarre to see them as a replacement for human ingenuity and possibility.

But we are here. Certainly in the current shock.

Source: mindmatters.ai