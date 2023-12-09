The current climate: A 'watershed moment' for US high-speed rail

this week’s current climateWhich brings you the latest news about the business of sustainability every Saturday. Sign up to get it delivered to your inbox every week.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

J Apan started it Shinkansen Bullet trains existed six decades ago, and high-speed rail now links major cities in Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, and especially China, with a 26,000-mile-long system. The new rail lines run at speeds of 180 mph or more across the deserts of Morocco, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia’s Java island. By comparison, the US lags behind in high-speed rail, with only Amtrak’s Acela on the Northeast Corridor network between New York and Boston able to haul passengers relatively quickly.

That’s changing this week as the Biden administration has allocated more than $6 billion for bullet train projects in California and Nevada. One of them, private equity billionaire Wes Edens’ Brightline West, could be particularly impressive because it is scheduled to run at speeds of up to 200 mph between Las Vegas and Southern California before the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028. The electric train is getting a $3 billion federal grant from the bipartisan infrastructure law, while Edens is raising about $9 billion more in private funds to build the 218 miles.

“This is a public-private partnership that builds quickly,” said Mitch Landrieu, White House infrastructure coordinator. forbes, “Federal labor is a major part of this. It has excellent climate projections. It goes really fast. People will like it. And when people see it, they’ll say: “I want more than this.”

The Big Read

Guerin Blask for Forbes

Why is the residential solar industry in danger of exploding?

This $30 billion industry is built on a shaky foundation of cheap money, questionable accounting and aggressive claims for federal tax credits. Money is no longer cheap, subsidies have become a matter of politics and allegations of fraud are rising, a collapse may soon occur.

Read more here.

sustainability deals of the week

Hydrogen: Symbio, a joint venture between Forvia, Michelin and Stellantis to make hydrogen fuel cell systems, announced its first gigafactory earlier this week.

Electric Boats: Ark, which is building luxury electric yachts, announced the opening of its 150,000-square-foot factory and headquarters in Los Angeles.

electrode: Dry electrode manufacturing company AM Battery announced that it has raised a $30 million Series B round led by Toyota Ventures.

Carbon Removal: Montreal-based carbon removal company Deep Sky announced it is partnering with UK-based carbon capture company Airhive to deploy a project in Canada.

Battery Swap: Auto maker Stellantis is partnering with battery company Ample for a fleet of EVs capable of battery swapping.

big transportation story

Tesla via YouTube

The business case for Musk’s Tesla Cybertruck isn’t bulletproof

Elon Musk made a lot of noise last week with the unveiling of his long-delayed Cybertruck, the billionaire’s reinterpretation of the traditional pickup. Questionable environmental benefits aside, given its high price, huge R&D costs and unclear sales outlook, the polarizing EV could be a strategic loss for Tesla.

Read more here.

Other sustainability news

CEO and Co-Founder of Nuggs ben pasternak Stepping away from their role. This is the latest development in the fake meat industry.

global carbon emission Even after both the US and EU cut fossil fuel emissions, emissions are set to reach another record high in 2023, according to a recently published study.

EPA estimates for the range electric vehicle That’s not always true in the real world. Some models show less range – but others show more range.

What else are we reading this week

Nicola Sink on plans to offer new shares, convertible notes (Bloomberg)

China car sales growth accelerated in November as price war intensifies (Reuters)

Hydrogen industry signals alarm over proposed US tax credit (Bloomberg)

For more sustainability coverage, click here.