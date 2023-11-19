The Crown Recap: Grief Can Haunt – The Grade of the Final Season Part 1

As Crown As Part 1 of its final season ended, the royal family was reeling from the unimaginable loss of Princess Diana’s death… and some help from the other side.

Episode 4 begins with a late-night call to the Queen’s Balmoral residence, where a staff wakes up Elizabeth and Philip and tells them that Diana has been in a car accident and is in the hospital. Dodi was killed at the scene, and his father Mohammed flew to Paris by helicopter to view the tunnel where the incident occurred, and prayed to Allah for strength before identifying his son’s body through sobs. At the hospital, a doctor looks tired and talks to his nurses. We can’t hear what he says, but everyone bursts into tears, and when the staff returns to the Queen with the news, we can’t even hear what he says – but Charles’s expression tells us all Tells something. Diana is dead.

In a phone call with Camilla, Charles admitted he hasn’t even woken the boys up yet to tell her: “While they’re sleeping, their mom is still there.” But eventually he tells William and Harry the bad news, and the look of devastation on the boys’ faces is devastating. Charles wants a royal airlift to bring Diana’s body back home, and while Philip protests that she is no longer a royal, Elizabeth overrules him. She does not want today’s church service to be changed in light of Diana’s death, however: “We want everything to be as normal as possible.” Meanwhile, Mohammed goes through Dodi’s belongings and finds the gold watch and engraved poem he gave to Diana. He smiles that they are engaged and orders the things to be returned to Diana’s family: “This tragedy will bring us together.”

In the church, Harry fights back tears, and Charles’s eyes become red and raw. He flies to Paris to visit the hospital, cries loudly over Diana’s body, and has the people of Paris clap and wave as the hearse passes through their streets. On the plane home, Charles was astonished: “One of the busiest cities in the world, and you brought it to a standstill.” Then the spirit of Diana (!) comes to him, who tells him: “You know, I loved you very much. Very deeply. But also very painful.” She thinks “it will be easier for everyone with me leaving”, but he protests that it won’t. He is wracked with regrets, and she tells him it will pass, but he says sadly: “No, it won’t.”

Elizabeth has ordered all the TVs to be turned off for the boys’ safety, but Charles feels he should see the huge outpouring of love for his mother. Philip pointedly reminded her that he and Diana were divorced, “a severance for which you fought so hard.” They want just a small private funeral for the Spencers, but Charles insists on a grand state funeral in London. He thinks people need to see them mourn and “see you to be the mother of the nation”, to which Elizabeth says she will not be lectured on how to show emotions. “I disappointed him in life,” Charles declared, “but I will not disappoint him in death.” Meanwhile, the grieving Mohammed is consoled by the ghost of Dodi, who urges him not to chase approval from the Western world, and Mohammed asks his son to forgive him for his unreasonable expectations.

In all this confusion, William goes missing, and the family searches for him in the Scottish Highlands but to no avail. He eventually comes back on his own, but his sudden disappearance makes Elizabeth feel she needs to do something to calm the country’s nerves. Charles urges her to make a public statement, and while she resists the raw emotion (“The Crown rises above impulse”), Charles reminds her that Diana showed people raw emotion, “and they blame her for it.” Loved.” Later, Elizabeth is visited by Diana’s ghost, who reassures her that change is not scary: “You have taught us what it means to be British. Maybe it’s time to show that you’re willing to learn, too.” That night in bed, Elizabeth told Philip that they were going back to London, and when he tried to question her, she said: “You heard me.”

Elizabeth wrote down her thoughts on the plane home and then addressed the nation in a televised speech from Buckingham Palace, which saw an extraordinary expression of grief over Diana’s death. She pays tribute to Diana (“I share in your determination to cherish her memory”) as we watch footage of real-life mourners in London. William and Harry walk behind their mother’s coffin at the funeral, and William asks Philip: “Why are they crying for someone they never knew?” Philip tells her: “They’re not crying for him. They are crying for you.” Elizabeth finished her speech, and that night, she knelt down by her bed to pray.

What did you think of Part 1? Crown’The final season of? And those ghostly versions of Diana and Dodi? Grade the episode in our poll, and then hit the comments to share your thoughts.

