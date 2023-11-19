‘The Crown’ for sale: Producers auction 450 props and costumes for film school scholarships

left coast pictures

Crown Jewelery is being sold.

Left Bank Pictures will auction off approximately 450 props and costumes from the lavish Netflix series and use the profits to fund National Film and Television School (NFTS) scholarships for the next 20 years.

Auction house Bonhams will launch the sale on February 7, 2024, with 150 lots available. Another 300 items will be sold online on February 8.

A source close to the process estimates it could raise at least £1M ($1.3M), including Princess Diana’s “Revenge dress”, worn by Elizabeth Debicki in Season 5.

The livery is expected to fetch up to £12,000, while larger lots in the sale include a reproduction of the Gold State Coach, which could sell for up to £50,000.

For those who want a piece of it Crown At a more manageable price, the Left Bank is auctioning off the Queen Mother’s champagne swizzle stick for as little as £60 and a pair of porcelain Corgis for £200.

Andy Harries, CEO and Executive Producer of Left Bank CrownSaid: “It’s a privilege to be at the center of Left Bank Pictures and for the entire Left Bank Pictures Crown, Its huge global success has everything to do with working with the best creative and production talent in this country and we want to invest the profits from this fantastic auction into the next generation of film and TV talent.

“NFTS has been part of of the crown History Many of its graduates have contributed to the show’s production over the years since its inception. I have long admired and personally supported the school’s ethos and training. That’s why I’m fascinated by its legacy Crown So much financial aid will be provided to so many students at NFTS over the next few decades.

NFTS Director John Wardle said: “Since its inception, the dedicated craftsmanship of more than 60 NFTS alumni has been vital in bringing such an iconic series to life. Proceeds from the auction will play a vital role in supporting life-changing scholarships, ensuring the next generation of film and television makers are given the opportunity to benefit from our world-renowned training, paid forward. of the crown A legacy for many years to come.”

Source: deadline.com