“The Crown” season six depicts the final hours of Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed, who died in 1997.

Before his fatal accident, Dodi is shown getting down on one knee to propose. However, Diana stops him.

It is widely believed that when Dodi purchased a ring, he and Diana were not engaged.

In “The Crown” season six, episode three, a proposal occurs – sort of.

After spending their summer in the Mediterranean sun away from lustful paparazzi glances and camera clicks (or so they thought), Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdullah) head back to London via Paris.

In a hotel room at the Ritz, Dodi sang Diana’s favorite song (Julio Iglesia’s “When You Tell Me That You Love Me”), picked out a ring, and got down on one knee.

Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdullah) in season six of “The Crown.” Netflix

Before Diana can interrupt him, he says, “I want to ask you a question, I hope you will answer me yes.”

“No, no, no, no, no,” Debicki’s Diana replies. “Stop, I can’t take it. This is crazy. Please get up.”

There was a heartfelt conversation between the couple, who agreed that they should not get married. Only a year had passed since Diana’s divorce, while Dodi had got engaged to someone else just a few weeks ago.

So the question “Will you marry me?” is never explicitly asked, allowing “The Crown” to work out whether or not the real Diana and Dodi were engaged at the time of her death.

Here’s everything we know.

Diana Princess of Wales and Dodi Fayed were dating at the time of his death. PA Images via Getty Images

Dodi Fayed bought a ring that Diana bought from a jeweler a few days before her death

As shown in the show’s third episode, Dodi purchased a ring from French luxury jewelry brand Repossi following his and Diana’s visit to a store in Monte Carlo.

However, according to British newspaper The Telegraph, they were not forced to enter the store after fleeing from the paparazzi, as shown in the episode, but rather took a leisurely tour.

Ten days later, Dodi was captured on CCTV footage visiting the jeweller’s Paris branch.

Repos, the jewelery shop where Egyptian billionaire Dodi Fayed bought a ring for Princess Diana. Gabriel Boyes/AFP via Getty Images

According to the 2007 investigation into Diana’s death, a ring inscribed “Dis-moi ui” (“Tell me yes”) was recovered from Dodi’s Paris apartment after her death, along with a receipt containing £11,600. There was mention of purchase. The ($14,450) “Bagu de Fiancel” (engagement ring) on ​​August 30, 1997, The Guardian reported.

Dodi’s father, Mohammed al-Fayed, firmly stated that his son and Diana were engaged

“The Crown” reveals that Dodie’s father, the former owner of Harrods, arranged their entire relationship and pressured Dodie to question her.

Mohammed, who died in August at the age of 94, firmly believed that his son and Diana’s engagement had taken place before his death and was planning to announce it on September 1, 1997.

Mohammed Al Fayed at the inquest into the death of Princess Diana at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on March 5, 2007. Bruno Vincent/Getty Images

Speaking on the ITV documentary, “Diana – Secrets Behind the Crash” in 1998, Mohammed claimed that after asking for Diana’s hand in marriage, Dodi phoned him and shared the good news. He said he also spoke to Diana during the call, who was “completely filled with joy” because she had “found a family to belong to.”

Mohammed also alleged during a 2003 interview with Piers Morgan that Diana was pregnant with Dodi’s child at the time of her death, another claim based on “overwhelming evidence” contrary to what the investigation found. Which also included the coroner’s report. Examined Diana’s body.

An investigation found it was unlikely that Dodi proposed to Diana before she died

Since Dodi purchased the ring the day before he and Diana’s fatal car accident, he had limited time to present it to her.

According to CBS News, a 2007 investigation by the Metropolitan Police found that Dodi may have been planning a proposal, but the evidence points to the conclusion that this did not happen. The ring was found in Dodi’s apartment, where Diana had not been that day (this is where the couple were visiting at the time of the accident).

It also quoted a friend of Diana’s who spoke to the princess two days before her death, who said that Diana had told her: “I need marriage like a rash on my face.”

“The weight of the evidence is that the Princess of Wales had no intention of getting engaged or married to Dodi Al Fayed,” the report said.

