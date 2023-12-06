By Hannah Rantala

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) – The cast and producers of the sixth and final season of Netflix’s royal drama “The Crown” came together in London on Tuesday to bid farewell to the series.

The Emmy-winning show, created by Peter Morgan and launched in 2016, tells the story of the reign of Britain’s late Queen Elizabeth against the backdrop of various royal dramas.

Morgan said, “Mixed emotions. On one hand, there’s been a lot of work, so I’m tired. But on the other hand, this is a family I’ve lived with and worked with for 10 years.” Walked the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

“I loved how popular the show became around the world. So as an artiste, you miss it.”

The second part of the final season begins on December 14. Its first four episodes, focusing on Princess Diana’s final days in 1997, were released in November and part two is made up of six episodes. Actors Imelda Staunton and Dominic West reprized their roles as Elizabeth and Charles, with Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy playing the roles of William and Kate.

Show producers said the Queen, who died in September 2022 while the season was being filmed, is at the center of the final episode.

Lesley Manville, who played Princess Margaret, said, “Imelda and I were filming together the day she died, so it was very difficult. It affected us as much as it affected the whole country.”

“We had to include something in the show that we never wanted to include, which is that at some level we had to address the issue of the Queen’s demise. The audience will be the judge of that, but I hope we served her memory There is justice,” Morgan said.

Part two begins a few months after the death of Princess Diana, with the royal family grappling with the tragedy. In happier scenes, it sees William starting university and meeting his future wife, Kate, and Charles marrying Camilla.

West said, “You’re seeing a lot of emphasis being placed on William and Harry and the younger generation coming up to see the crown as the next people who are going to wear it. And that should be really interesting. “

“Be prepared to cry. Bring tissues,” said Olivia Williams, who plays Camilla. (Reporting by Hannah Rantala; Editing by David Gregorio)

Source