The Credit Card Competition Act will help support a stronger, more competitive free market

If you’ve ever wondered why a local small business has a piece of cardboard stuck to its register that says, “No credit cards under $10,” the reason is something called a “swipe fee.” For each credit card transaction, the merchant pays 2-3 percent to a network like Visa or MasterCard that handles the processing. This may not seem like a lot, but these fees add up to more than $137 billion annually – the largest cost for retailers after salaries.

Visa and MasterCard dominate this market, including a monopoly on who can name their prices. Merchants ranging from bodega owners to dry cleaners will have to pay up or lose sales, and will either suffer the consequences or pass the costs on to consumers through higher prices.

Other countries do not demand this tribute from retailers to banks. The US has the highest swipe fees in the world by an order of magnitude – in Europe, the typical swipe fee is 0.2 percent for debit cards and 0.3 percent for credit cards. The industry suggests that these higher fees be invested in better security; In fact, the US has the highest rate of credit card fraud in the world.

As one small business owner told The Economist, “You know you’re going to be screwed, the only question is how to be less screwed.” Meanwhile, Visa and MasterCard reported net profit margins of 51 percent and 46 percent, respectively, in 2022, and their executives openly celebrate how much their business benefits from inflation.

Congress is considering action to bring some much-needed competition into this broken market. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and Representative Lance Gooden (R-Texas), along with a bipartisan group of colleagues, have introduced the Credit Card Competition Act, which would prevent major banks from continuing anti-competitive practices. Issuing cards that can only be processed on one network. Instead, they must allow at least one additional network besides the monopoly to always compete for merchants’ business. While Europe’s approach has been to simply limit fees, this bill takes a market-friendly approach by creating choice in the processing of credit card transactions and relying on competition to reduce costs and improve service.

Wall Street is angry at the suggestion of competing for Main Street’s business, and given the support from the coalition of anti-government groups he inherited, he is equally angry at having his bankrupt ideology challenged.

These critics warn that “this bill does not promote competition, but rather it dramatically expands the role of the federal government to over-regulate the market for credit cards.” But it provides no support for this claim—how could that be? A requirement that cards work on multiple networks, so that a merchant can choose which network to use, is intended to create competition in a market that currently lacks it. Not all federal action is overregulation, and not all deregulated markets are well-functioning. As The Economist, no enemy of free markets, reported, the status quo is “bad for American consumers and retailers.” Some markets, naturally or not, tend toward monopoly or monopolistic structure, and the job of policymakers is to take steps to protect and sometimes create healthy competition.

In times past, the anti-government assertiveness of libertarian activists and the financial industry determined to protect its profits might have carried the day. But years of blind faith in “free trade” led policymakers to promote the offshoring of American industry to China. Denial of the dangers of monopoly power left policymakers helpless in the face of Big Tech’s abuses. Conservatives have learned from these mistakes, and are becoming aware of the reality that strong support for free markets sometimes requires active policymaking. This means ensuring that those markets are fair and well-governed, in which the legitimate pursuit of profit by businesses advances the national interest and the common good, rather than blindly trusting what is, by definition, good for big business. That should always be good for America.

Of course, big business doesn’t like the threat of anti-competitive pricing. Lobbying groups have dropped millions of dollars on misleading advertisements to misinform the public about the Credit Card Competition Act, discredit the bill’s authors, and scare other legislators from taking a stand. Wall Street has begun to complain publicly that it is, in fact, the real victim here. It’s an encouraging sign for our politics that staunch conservatives like Marshall and Gooden are holding on to their principles, even when Washington intellectuals with big money and legacies are against them.

What Marshall, Gooden, and their colleagues understand is that government’s role in protecting economic freedom isn’t limited to just getting out of the way. It must also ensure that private companies do not become private dictators. Congress must take seriously the failures in the credit card industry, consider how public policy can support a stronger and more competitive free market, and ignore the discredited dogmatism of those who oppose proper government at every turn. Fight, no matter how much they suffer in the process. ,

Chris Griswold is the policy director at American Compass.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Source: thehill.com