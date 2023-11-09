The country is at risk of winter blackouts as the power grid is under pressure.

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

The country’s power grid could face huge losses in the event of major storms or prolonged cold winds in the coming winter, according to the regulator that oversees the power system, as severe weather disrupted electricity across much of the country. There is danger of collapse.

The North American Electric Reliability Corporation warned in a forecast released Wednesday that a large swath of the country stretching from Texas to the Canadian border is not adequately equipped for tough winter conditions. The report is a sobering assessment of a power grid that suffers from poor performance and underinvestment despite promises by politicians and regulators to improve it after deadly blackouts in recent years.

“Much of North America is at risk of inadequate energy supplies this winter and is exposed to the risks of energy emergencies in the event of extreme winter conditions,” the regulator, known as NERC, wrote in a statement accompanying the report. Is.”

The power grid has traditionally faced its greatest challenges in summer. But a confluence of factors in recent years has made the grid equally unstable during severe winter weather, NERC officials said in a call with reporters.

“We have seen the system become more sensitive to winter conditions,” said John Moura, director of reliability assessment and performance analysis at NERC. “For decades, systems were built and planned around the peak of summer.”

A major concern is the potential for disruption in natural gas production, as power plants and the infrastructure that delivers fuel to them become unstable due to extreme cold. This is the same pattern that emerged last year during Winter Storm Elliot, which resulted in massive power outages across the eastern United States just before Christmas.

In Texas, where lawmakers vowed to fix their grid after dozens of Texans died during prolonged blackouts caused by severe winter weather in 2021, the grid remains unstable amid the upcoming cold weather. NERC warned the state, where voters on Tuesday A sweeping plan to fund more power generation has been approved, with the risk of an energy shortage this winter greater than last because it won’t bring enough new power online to meet the state’s growing demand. and its existing infrastructure is not adequately adapted to the climate.

According to the report, similar challenges plague states north of Texas. The regional grid serving 15 states from Arkansas to Wyoming will operate with significantly fewer backup energy reserves than last year as some power plants come off line and demand for power in the region continues to surge. NERC warned that although the region has the resources needed to deal with a normal winter, extreme cold weather “could lead to energy shortages that could lead to energy emergencies.”

New England, meanwhile, is struggling with issues with its natural gas infrastructure that pose a threat to the region, the report found. And in many Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern states, demand for electricity has increased at peak times, while the amount of available electricity “has changed little in these regions since Winter Storm Elliott created an energy emergency across the region,” Found in the report.

The authors warned on a call with reporters that a winter storm of similar scale in the region could result in a repeat of last year’s holiday season disruption for millions of people.

The report concludes that power grid operators are struggling to bring new generation and weather equipment up to speed at the pace needed to meet the challenges of increasing demand and more extreme and unpredictable weather patterns created by climate change.

“This forecast shows again that our nation faces grid reliability challenges even as electricity demand continues to grow,” said Jim Matheson, CEO of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, which represents 900 local electricity providers. ” “This is unacceptable and should be a cause for concern for all Americans.”

The report warns that the rapid integration of renewable energy into the grid presents its own challenges, which could fuel debate over the extent to which the energy transition hampers reliability. For example, NERC officials said that installing large amounts of new solar power in Texas would not help the state during the winter, when demand peaks after sunset. But NERC’s findings make it clear that problems with fossil fuel production are responsible for the shaky state of the country’s power system.

Some, including Matheson’s group, argued that the report highlights the risks of strict new emissions rules proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency, which they say would further destabilize the system. Matheson warned that the EPA proposal “could have serious consequences for an already stressed grid.” But others point to considerable research that shows the proposal does not jeopardize reliability and could ultimately strengthen the grid by bringing to market new technologies to store wind and solar energy, which traditional Can be delivered to the grid if power plants fail.

Some of the states that are most aggressively transitioning away from fossil fuels, such as California, Washington and New Mexico, NERC found have the lowest risk of power outages this winter.

An earlier version of this story said Texas voters on Wednesday approved a plan to produce more energy. Voters approved the plan on Tuesday. The story has been corrected.

