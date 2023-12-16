The countdown for a Bitcoin ETF decision is approaching a crucial deadline

(Bloomberg) — There are less than 30 days left before FTX offers digital-money proponents a path to redemption after the crypto world’s inevitable leap into traditional finance.

It’s a bullish story in virtual-currency land as the clock ticks down to January 10 – when US regulators will finally have to decide whether to give the green light to a physically-backed Bitcoin ETF. By that time the Securities and Exchange Commission will need to approve or reject the applications of Cathie Wood’s ARK Investments and 21Shares, which were the first to file during this year’s batch of applicants. It could also rule on other similar filings at that time. More than 10 companies are working towards achieving these ETFs – which will directly tokenize Bitcoin.

If approval ultimately goes through, it would be a significant moment for the digital-asset industry, which is still in recovery mode after a massive 2022 failures, including the collapse of the FTX exchange.

“This pivotal date has been the focus of attention for Bitcoin investors since October and will be an extremely important date to watch,” K33’s Vettel Lunde wrote in a note about the January deadline. He anticipates the fund will get regulatory blessing.

While issuers have been trying to get a spot-Bitcoin product approved since 2013, excitement has increased this year given the participation of Wall Street heavyweights like BlackRock, Invesco and Fidelity in the race. Crypto fans argue that the launch of such a fund would help the digital-asset space become a bigger part of traditional finance as money managers would be able to more easily purchase ETFs for clients. According to Bloomberg Intelligence estimates, the spot-Bitcoin ETF market has the potential to grow to $100 billion over time.

“The last period has been considered the era of Bitcoin institutionalization,” Lunde said. “However, none resemble the changes for 2023.”

Dan Morehead, founder and managing partner of Pantera Capital, echoed the same sentiment. “Institutional adoption has accelerated. The main news is the imminent approval of a Spot Bitcoin ETF sponsored by big names in traditional finance – such as BlackRock and Fidelity – and the leader in blockchain ETFs, Bitwise,” he wrote in a note. “Similar to the first international gold ETF in 2003 and the US gold ETF in 2004, this opens a new channel for traditional capital to flow into ‘digital gold’ that may not have previously participated in.”

All this has led to big gains for the cryptocurrency, with Bitcoin more than doubling this year and once again trading above $40,000. Other small coins have also seen a rise. Mark Newton at Fundstrat believes that the so-called “crypto winter” – a recession and a long period of falling prices – is over.

“Bitcoin is giving strong signals that the crypto winter that has kept most coins in bear markets over the past few years has finally done its job,” he said.

Still, there appear to be some sticking points for regulators as final ETF details are being shared with issuers. One of the bigger controversies centers around in-kind versus cash redemptions for funds, a mechanism that is a typical feature of ETFs.

For in-kind redemptions, an ETF issuer exchanges the fund’s underlying securities with a market maker to create and redeem shares, rather than transacting in cash. In the second scenario, fund managers take on the responsibility of selling securities to distribute cash to redeeming shareholders. Regulatory authorities are unlikely to allow in-kind redemptions for Bitcoin ETFs because they do not want broker-dealers to handle Bitcoin, meaning issuers are now working toward resolving this speculation point. Have been.

Crypto-focused exchange-traded products have seen an influx due to price increases and overall industry enthusiasm. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (ticker BITO), which tracks Bitcoin futures, has seen more than $200 million inflows so far this quarter, bringing its assets to more than $1.5 billion, a record for the fund. Is. Meanwhile, Volatility Shares’ 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX), a leveraged futures product that launched in June, recently surpassed $100 million in assets.

Overall, crypto-focused ETFs make the list of the 10 best-performing non-leveraged equity ETFs in the US this year, with the best performer – the VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) – up more than 200%. Within the leveraged lineup, the GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coin Daily ETF (CONL) has been a standout with its nearly 500% year-to-date gain.

Nevertheless, trading volume has increased amid Bitcoin-ETF speculation, yet remains down. And retail investors remain indifferent – ​​their presence in the market has actually declined this year, according to K33. The researchers cite crypto-exchange website traffic, which has been steadily declining.

“The main excitement will be around the end of this long arduous process,” Bloomberg Intelligence’s James Seifert said of a potential Bitcoin ETF launch. “Issuers first applied for it a decade ago and many have spent years working with and arguing against the SEC. A tremendous amount of man hours have been put into this. So, if approval is given in January, it may be more a matter of relief than excitement for some people.

