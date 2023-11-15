(Photo by Matt Palmer on Unsplash)

Depending on your level of climate-change concern, read on.

The annual US National Climate Assessment includes an assessment of economic impact for the first time, and it’s not pretty: The US experiences a climate disaster costing at least $1 billion on average every three weeks – a total of about $150 million. Billion per year.

Don’t go (the climate is changing)

When adjusting for inflation, billion-dollar disasters occur about three times a year, as in the 1980s, according to the report. In a double dose of bad news, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change published its report on Tuesday calling for much slower cuts in carbon emissions than the Paris Agreement.

The UN report says greenhouse gas emissions are set to increase by 9% in 2030 compared to 2010 levels, even though the Paris Agreement commits to limiting global warming to just 1.5 degrees Celsius by the same year. A reduction of % was called for. (A little good news? This time last year, the group had forecast 11% growth.)

The US National Climate Assessment outlines where economic consequences are most likely to be felt:

The report argues that the impact could be felt most by the 40% of the US population living in coastal communities, who are most likely to be exposed to rising sea levels, which could displace millions of Americans.

The report states that extreme weather such as hurricanes and wildfires also cause direct economic losses through “infrastructure damage, disruption of labor and public services, and loss of property values”, as well as impacts on domestic agriculture. Also shed light on the possible impact.

Derailed: Compared to the rest of the world, the US is doing slightly better in achieving its carbon-reduction targets – this has been stressed Little, The report found that US emissions were about 17% lower in 2021 than in 2005, representing a decrease of about 1% each year. But the report says it needs to reach an average of 6% annually by mid-century to meet national targets.

